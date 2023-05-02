Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Looks Draws Comparisons To THAT Iconic Playboy Shoot!

Kim Kardashian threw it back for the Met Gala!

Now that the coveted celebration of fashion has officially wrapped, social media users have really begun critiquing attendees’ looks — and Kim is no exception as fans began drawing comparisons to a similar ‘fit from over 15 years ago!

If you didn’t see, the mother of four stunned in head-to-toe pearls in an elegant Schiaparelli dress, which you can see for yourself (below):

Amazing!

However, the glamorous look quickly garnered attention from eagle-eyed Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans, as it drew similarities to her famous Playboy shoot from season one of the famed reality show, which aired all the way back in 2007!

Yes, that’s right! If you’ve watched the show, you’ll surely remember the standout photoshoot from early in Kimmy Kake’s career, where she posed with several body-hugging strands of pearls that covered her up in all the right places. Take a stroll through memory lane (below):

See what we mean!!

Social media users were quick to point out the updated take on the iconic 20000s fashion choice, writing on Twitter things like:

“#KimKardashian giving playboy #MetGala” “Is sombody [sic] else thinking about how Kim Kardashians dress is just like the one she wore in playboy #MetGala #MetGala2023 #KimKardashian” “Kim Kardashian’s dress for the #MetGala was beautiful. She was paying homage to herself when she posed for Playboy.” “Kim Kardashian really recreated her Playboy shoot for the met lol girl what”

Another fan added on TikTok, “Please tell me I’m not the only one who immediately thought of Kim’s playboy shoot…” while an Instagram user suggested the SKIMS founder’s inspo came from her own “lexicon” of looks, rather than the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty theme:

“Karl who? This year’s theme is actually ‘Kim: A Lexicon of Fashion’!”

LOLz! With so many years and iconic looks in the bizz, it was only a matter of time before we started to see some similarities. However, the aspiring lawyer definitely made a point to shout out the late designer during a red carpet interview, explaining:

“I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

Iconic for sure! But the look didn’t come without a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, as she admitted of the carefully placed pearls:

“Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse.”

Well, we surely wouldn’t have noticed! She looked absolutely amazing! Watch her full interview (below):

For @KimKardashian, the 2023 #MetGala was all about feeling glamorous and having a good time. See more here: pic.twitter.com/dmqQwyQ6Jo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2023

What are YOUR thoughts on Kim’s Met 2023 look, Perezcious readers? Can you see the similarities to her 2007 photoshoot? Let us know in the comments down below!

