FKA Twigs SNUCK OUT Of Met Gala Party When Ex-Fiancé Robert Pattinson Arrived With Suki Waterhouse!

FKA Twigs apparently wants nothing to do with her ex-fiancé Robert Pattinson – considering she seemingly left a Met Gala after-party early in order to avoid an awkward run-in with him! Yikes…

Following fashion’s biggest night, the 35-year-old singer attended a bash at The Box in New York City with her current boyfriend, Jordan Hemingway. The star-studded event was hosted by Diddy, Doja Cat, and Richie Akiva. But according to Page Six on Tuesday, sources shared that while FKA was having the time of her life at the party at first, her fun night was ruined when she soon noticed two people in the room: R-Pattz and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. Oof.

Clearly things didn’t end amicably as there was no cordial greeting between the exes, not like Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian famously did earlier in the night! But it was worse than that. FKA couldn’t even just ignore the couple and enjoy her night either. Insiders said the musician decided to call it quits — and slipped out the back door of the venue! Wow.

For those who don’t recall, FKA started seeing the Twilight alum in September 2014. Their relationship was serious enough that the two got engaged seven months later! However, things between them didn’t last. Robert and FKA called off their engagement three years later. An insider told The Sun at the time that he was the one who ended his romance with the Cellophane artist after the pair drifted apart, explaining:

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together.”

The insider added:

“Rob… has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

Years later, the celebrated 36-year-old actor began dating Suki. The super private lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the Dior fashion show in Giza, Egypt, in December 2022 – but they had already been together for four years by then. Meanwhile, FKA was involved with 1975 frontman Matt Healy — and of course had a terrible time in an allegedly abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

Innerestingly, Robert previously told The Sunday Times in 2019 he was on good terms with FKA — and with ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart. If that’s true, her quick exit from the event is more than a little surprising! So are they no longer amicable? Did something happen after Robert’s interview? Or was he maybe overstating how goof those terms are?

Who knows, maybe FKA leaving early didn’t actually have anything to do with the pair. But if not it as a terribly timed coincidence. For now, it seems like she wanted to avoid her ex-beau!

