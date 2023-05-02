Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are All Smiles Together As They Reunite At The Met Gala!

Reunited and it feels so good…

The Met Gala is, of course, an opportunity for A-listers from all sectors of the entertainment and fashion industries to get together and rub their proverbial elbows. We love the whole experience, as you no doubt know if you’ve followed any of our coverage for the last 24 hours. But let’s be real — not all stars are created equal. Not in our minds, at least! LOLz!

So we paid very special attention when two celebs found themselves in the same orbit during Monday night’s shindig. Yes, we’re talking about exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And yes, they popped up in close quarters (along with Usher!) for a memorable pair of pics!!

Related: Did Kim Call Out Big Sis Kourtney With Quickly-Edited Instagram Wedding Caption?!?!

During Monday night’s event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum found their way to each other for an eye-catching interaction. They didn’t meet up on the red carpet while heading in or anything, but once inside, they were snapped hanging out during the star studded party.

As you can see (below), the 42-year-old reality TV superstar and her 29-year-old ex-beau found a moment for a brief, lighthearted chat. And to make things even better, they paired it up with the Confessions Pt. II singer, as well:

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Usher chat inside the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/sDpR87wlBr — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Wow!

No word on what they talked about or anything. But as you can see on their faces, it looks like a cordial chat between exes. (You might be able to learn a thing or two from that, Kanye West. Just saying!!)

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star — who is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders — was rocking Fendi for the affair. And the totally single KUWTK lead was impeccably dressed in her beaded Schiaparelli gown. So they were very much in place and on point as they enjoyed the evening’s festivities!

Related: Kim Shades Kendall Jenner In ‘Kardashians’ Trailer With This Super-Subtle Reference!

Of course, the Met Gala actually holds a lot of history for these two exes. It’s where they first met! At the NYC event two years ago, the SKIMS mogul and the Wizards! star officially connected for the first time. One thing led to another, time passed as it always does, the pair infamously smooched on SNL, and a while after that they were pursuing romance! Then, they brought down the house together at last year’s gala when Kim rocked Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic Bob Mackie dress with the entire world looking on in amazement.

Sadly, their relationship fizzled out last August. But even in going their separate ways, they maintained “a lot of love and respect for each other,” as an insider dished to the media at the time. There’s been no drama between ’em ever since, either. Only mutual admiration and appreciation for what they had. (Again, Ye, take notes.) And this year’s Met Gala moment proves that!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]