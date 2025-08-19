Got A Tip?

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster 'Going Strong' Despite Rumored Romance Issues!

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster 'Going Strong' Despite Rumors

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are on steady ground.

It’s been seven months now since the Wolverine star and his Broadway baby went public with their relationship after a LOT of cheating rumors. But as has been well documented, the rumors didn’t end with them confirming their romance. In May, speculation started swirling about the state of their relationship as they navigated public scrutiny, a long-distance relationship, and Hugh getting hot and heavy with a girl half Sutton’s age for the play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. But apparently, there’s nothing to worry about!

On Monday, a source told People the pair is “going strong” and have formed a “good foundation.”

The pair were most recently spotted at the wellness resort Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, last month holding hands… Which is a pretty good indicator that they’re all good! The insider added that The Greatest Showman lead was “excited” to support the Younger alum’s “One Night Only” performance at the nearby Tanglewood Music Center at that time…

So, while they may be staying out of the spotlight, it sounds like they’re romance is alive and well!

What do YOU make of this latest update? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 19, 2025 11:30am PDT

