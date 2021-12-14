Authorities Discover Human Remains During Search For Former NFL Player's Vanished Girlfriend

A search for the whereabouts of a former NFL football player’s missing girlfriend has led to the discovery of human remains in Harris County, Texas.

Taylor Pomaski, a 29-year-old native of Spring, Texas, went missing in late April after last being seen at a house party in the area on April 25. Her boyfriend, former professional football player Kevin Ware Jr. (mugshot, above), was previously named a person of interest in her disappearance after he was arrested months ago on drug and gun charges.

The remains were discovered late last week in northern Harris County by Texas EquuSearch personnel (pictured during the search, above), according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Authorities are waiting for positive identification by the county medical examiner, but they “believe the remains are related to the Pomaski case,” according to local news outlet FOX 26.

Pomaski and Ware had been dating for nearly a year at the time of the April 25 house party in the south Texas city. At that event, the two allegedly had a serious fight that was witnessed by those in attendance. Following that, Pomaski went unaccounted for and was not heard from again by friends or family.

Pomaski’s mother, Leslie Mandeville, reported the young woman missing on May 9 after being unable to contact her for days. The distraught mother previously told Inside Edition that it was uncharacteristic of her daughter not to have contact with loved ones for that long:

“It was strange that I had not heard from Taylor, especially on Mother’s Day, and it was also her father’s birthday. She never missed that type of stuff. Never.”

Ware, who played tight end for both the Washington Football Team and the San Francisco 49ers during a two-year NFL career in the early 2000s, was named a person of interest in Pomaski’s disappearance several months ago. That part of the case became even more noteworthy after he was arrested in June by the U.S. Marshals Service in Montgomery County, Texas, on a bond violation after failing to appear for court supervision earlier in the year.

That June arrest happened following a high-speed chase in which he allegedly drove over 115 miles per hour before being pulled over. Once stopped, cops searched Ware’s car and allegedly found him to be in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax pills, as well as a loaded AK-47 and a loaded 9-millimeter pistol.

Ware, who previously served two years in prison for intent to manufacture and distribute a controlled substance, was arrested after that June pursuit and charged with two more counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released from jail the next day after posting a $23,000 bond.

Prosecutors first officially declared Ware a person of interest in Pomaski’s vanishing during the bond hearing for those most recent drug and gun charges. He has not yet been officially charged with anything related to the Pomaski investigation.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, previously told the media that his client had been cooperating with the investigation into Pomaski’s disappearance, saying:

“He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house. He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that.”

Here is more on the investigation from KPRC 2 in Houston (below):

Sending our love and prayers to Pomaski’s family, friends, and loved ones as investigators work to determine more about what is going on here.

