Cops Find Evidence Of Human Trafficking & Small Animal Cages After Amber Alert Leads To Tragic Discovery

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An Amber Alert sent out in Louisiana has ended in a horrifying discovery.

Early Thursday morning Louisiana State Police sent out an alert after two little girls went missing out of Tangipahoa Parish. The sisters, Jalie Brunett, 6, and Erin Brunett (either 3 or 4 based on conflicting reports) were last seen around 8 a.m. in their home of Loranger, according to Tangipahoa Parish Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis. Their mother, Callie Brunett was last seen on Tuesday night, which originally raised suspicions with her family. Sadly, she was found dead in her home by her father, which prompted police to tail her presumed ex Daniel Callihan, who allegedly took the kids.

Thankfully, the police were able to quickly find and arrest the suspect in Jackson, Mississippi — but not before things took a tragic turn. Jalie was found “alive and well” according to the officer, but the same couldn’t be said for Erin:

“The suspect has been arrested in Jackson, Miss., by the [U.S.] Marshal’s Service. He directed them back to the car where the 6-year-old was found alive and well and then he showed officers a wooded area not far from the car where the body of the 3-year-old girl was.”

Horrible! Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade told local outlet WBRZ-TV he believes the girl was only killed because the suspect heard he was being chased by law enforcement:

“Once he realized law enforcement knew where he was, he tried to do away with the children. Thank God one of them survived and the grandparents are on their way to Jackson, Mississippi … Horrible, horrible, tragic situation. You don’t want to see that as a chief. You don’t want to see that as a father, to see this baby that is on the ground that has lost her life. This is an innocent 4-year-old child that’s no longer with us because of the actions of a coward, a coward who took this child from her family.”

Just disgusting. Those poor, innocent girls. Chief Wade continued on to say police are going to do everything they can to get to the bottom of this and prevent anything like this happening in the future:

“We’re going to work this crime scene with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer. This individual has used this location to traffic and abduct children. We want to make sure that he and anyone else involved are prosecuted for this act.”

Wow. You can see the suspect’s chilling mugshot (below):

The place where Callihan was finally captured makes this story all the more disturbing, too. Chief Wade told WJTV that the suspect was detained near Boozier Drive off of McCluer Road in the Mississippi city after a chase, and the location had evidence of possible human trafficking. Jackson police have contacted the Human Trafficking Divisions of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for help. According to the officer’s reports, some of the evidence included small animal cages:

“Based on the crime scene, what it looks like, this may be the place where there has been some human trafficking done. We see cages, small animal cages. This is very, very disturbing to me as a police chief and as a father to witness and see what I saw. It’s traumatic even for my officers to see. We didn’t come to work to see this today.”

OMG…

As of right now, Jalie has been taken to the hospital to be treated for any injuries she may have sustained. Our hearts go out to the family who lost a mother and their precious child in this awful situation. We can’t imagine the grief they’re experiencing. May law enforcement bring them the justice they deserve.

R.I.P.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office/Jackson Police Department]