Missing Mother Of 4 Found Dead Inside Python's Belly

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A mother of four who had gone missing from her small village in rural Indonesia was found dead late last week after having been swallowed by a python.

The woman, identified as a 45-year-old mother named Farida by Agence France-Presse and others, had gone missing last Thursday night. After she failed to return to her family’s home in Kalempang village in Indonesia, her husband and other villagers set out to look for her. Sadly, on Friday, they made the worst possible discovery: she’d been killed and eaten by a massive python.

According to Kalempang village head Suardi Rosi, who spoke to AFP about the ordeal, Farida’s husband found her belongings on a trail near the settlement. That “made him suspicious,” which prompted further searching of the area. Eventually, villagers spotted “a python with a large belly,” according to the village head. Rosi explained what happened next:

“They agreed to cut open the python’s stomach. As soon as they did, Farida’s head was immediately visible.”

She was found deceased and fully clothed inside the massive snake, per multiple reports. According to DailyMail.com, Farida’s husband explained to reporters that he was “forever sorry” for letting his wife “go out alone” into the rainforest to her demise. The unnamed husband added:

“I feel sorry for the suffering she went through. I am sorry for our family.”

According to CBS News, Farida’s death is at least the fifth time a person has been eaten by a python in Indonesia since 2017. As you may recall, we’ve covered previous instances of similar tragedies in Indonesia back in 2022, as well as in 2017.

Usually, python attacks on humans are unlikely. Most pythons don’t get large enough to be able to attack and eat humans — and even when they do, pythons typically shy away from human beings for their own protection. Calling python incidents “extremely rare,” University of Cincinnati biological sciences professor Bruce Jayne explained to People:

“It takes pythons a really long time to attain these really enormous sizes. As a result, there are actually very few of these really, really large pythons. … Unless it’s a truly gigantic specimen, they’re just not much to be scared of if you’re an adult human.”

That may be true in the aggregate, of course, but it’s of little solace to Farida’s family and the loved ones of the others who have been lost to python attacks. Such a terrifying way to go. We send our condolences to her mourning husband, family, and loved ones…

R.I.P.

[Image via WENN]