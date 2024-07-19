I Can’t Be Cancelled, So I’m Going To Say THIS About Katy Perry! | Perez Hilton Do U care who produces the song or just that it’s a good song? Katy Perry… Related Posts THIS Should Have Been Katy Perry's Single! Katy Perry Holds Crisis Talks, 'Freaking Out' Over Flop Of Woman's World! Katy Perry Just DOESN’T GET IT! It’s Even WORSE For Katy Perry Than We Could Have Imagined! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 19, 2024 15:45pm PDT Share This Categories Katy Perry Music Minute YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article