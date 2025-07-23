Bryan Kohberger Sentencing: Roommate Bethany Funke Breaks Her Silence With Heartbreaking Statement That Answers HUGE Questions

Bryan Kohberger surprised us all and changed his plea to guilty earlier this month. And his confession, stone-faced and taciturn though it was, marked the first time we’d actually heard from him. So now there’s just one person left whose story we hadn’t heard… until now.

Four University of Idaho undergrads — Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — were murdered, but two roommates survived. We’ve pored over what Dylan Mortensen told police that night; since she actually saw the masked killer, her witness statement was crucial information. So the only person we hadn’t heard from was Bethany Funke.

Related: Why Did Kohberger Do It?! Psychiatrist’s Disturbing Middle School Theory…

That changed in Kohberger’s sentencing hearing on Wednesday morning. Bethany had been excused from testifying when everyone thought there would still be a trial, and she also didn’t show up in person for this hearing. But she sent a victim impact statement, which was read aloud by her friend Emily Alandt. And it answers some questions…

Big Questions

The statement, as read emotionally on the stand, began:

“My name is Bethany Funke, and I was roommates with Maddie, Kaylee, Xana, and Ethan. I not only lost some of my best friends, but I also lost a sister.”

Heartbreaking. She went on to try to express just how sure she was that this couldn’t possibly happen — and that’s why, though scared, she and Dylan didn’t take action, like calling the police that night:

“Never in a million years would I have thought that something like this would have happened to my closest friends. I thought that we were going to wake up and go upstairs, see them and tell them how they had scared us and that they were going to tease us about how we are constantly scaredy cats. And make jokes about it as we would go to Taco Bell like always. But sadly that is not what happened and what turned out to be my worst nightmare.”

Bethany went on to explain she was so unconcerned there were real horrors happening around her that she actually called her father about a toothache and went back to sleep!

“When I first woke up that morning, I had no idea what happened. I woke up around 7 with a terrible toothache, so I called my dad, who is a dentist. And he asked what I should do. He told me to take Advil, so I did, and I went back to sleep.”

She made very clear this was the answer to the question everyone had for them:

“I was still out of it and still didn’t know what happened. If I had known, I of course would have called 911 right away. I still carry so much regret and guilt for not knowing what happened and not calling right away, even though I understand it wouldn’t have changed anything, not even if the paramedics had been right outside the door. I was so frantic that morning and scared to death, not knowing what had happened. And when I made the 911 call, I couldn’t even get out the words.”

That’s why her friend spoke to 911 for her. Bethany also explained why she wasn’t ever going to be a witness — she essentially blacked out:

“And from then on, I don’t remember a thing. It was like my brain wiped that whole memory. That was the worst day of my life. And I know it always will be.”

At that, Emily broke down for a moment just reading the statement.

The Fallout

Bethany pivoted here to talking about how horrible people on the internet and unscrupulous members of the press made everything so much worse:

“While I was still in shock trying to process the fact that my friends were truly gone, I’ve been attacked by the public. I was grieving, numb, and unsure if what had happened was even real, and at the same time I was getting flooded with death threats and hateful messages from people who did not know me at all or know the dynamic of our friendship. Social media made it so much worse, and strangers made up stories to entertain themselves. The media harassed not just me but also my family. People showed up at our house. They called my phone, my parents’ phones, other family members’ phones, and we were chased while I was still trying to survive emotionally and grieve the loss of my friends.”

Bethany also spoke about how she’s been wracked with survivor’s guilt, especially around the families of her slain friends:

“I hate it and still hate that they’re gone, but for some reason, I am still here and I got to live. I still think about this every day. Why me? Why did I get to live and not them? For the longest time, I could not even look at their families without feeling sick with guilt. I did not know what to say or what to do. I was terrified that my presence just made their pain worse, and I was still here when their kid, their siblings and their friends, their loved ones should have been here instead.”

Even more psychologically damaging? The unending fear this would happen again:

“After everything happened, I was afraid to go into my own backyard or alone in my house. I was scared that the person who did this would come for me next… I have not slept through a single night since this happened. I constantly wake up in panics, terrified. Someone is breaking in or someone is here to hurt me, or I’m about to lose someone else that I love. The fear never really leaves.”

JFC. We can’t even imagine.

It was the memories of her friends that changed things for her:

“For a long time I could barely get out of bed, but one day I realized I have to live for them. They did not get the chance to keep living, but I do, and I will not take that for granted. So now every day I remind myself to live for them and everything I do. I do it with them in mind. I am still scared to go out in public, but I forced myself to do things because I know that they would want me to keep living my life to the fullest. I am beyond blessed to still be here, and I refuse to take that for granted when they did not get a chance.”

Remembering Her Friends

Bethany took a moment in her impact statement to focus not on herself and the pain she’d gone through — but on what Bryan Kohberger took from the world. She recalled:

“Our house was not just a house, it was a home. It was where we laughed till we couldn’t breathe, make meals, did crafts, binge watch reality shows, played games, and spent lazy days on the couch. It was movie nights, wine nights, morning debriefs, pranks, hot chocolate cookies, and warmth. I will cherish those memories forever, and I will not let what happened erase how special our home was or how much those memories meant to me…”

On her beautiful friends who were taken away…

Xana

“Xana was one in a million. She was the life of the party. But she was also the kindest and funniest person I knew. Everyone loved her because she made everyone feel so loved. She was just someone you always wanted to be around no matter the circumstance… She would also light up a room with her presence alone.”

Kaylee

“Kaylee had the most beautiful radiant smile, and she was so kind, but also one of the funniest people I’ve ever known. She loved playing little pranks. She always had us laughing so hard that we could not breathe. She was so full of energy and life. I really believed that she could have ruled the world if she wanted to, and she would have been America’s sweetheart.”

Ethan

“Ethan was the sweetest, most genuine guy. He was always smiling and always making other people smile too. Ethan was the kind of person you wanted around. He was so kind and easy to talk to and just so fun, and the way he cared for Xana was truly something to admire. And really was proof that storybook love and true romances really do exist. I was not only, it was not only obvious to me, but everyone that was around, Ethan and Xana, that they were absolute soulmates.”

Maddie

“Maddie was not only one of my best friends, but she was the older sister I would have always wanted. There was no one I looked up to or admired more than Maddie. She was truly a ray of sunshine, and everyone was drawn to her. She was so kind, loving, funny, fun, and passionate. She had the sweetest soul and wanted nothing but the best for everyone. And to love and show love to everyone. She took me under her wing and always made me feel so safe and included and above all loved and valued. She never failed to make me laugh or put a smile on my face. Still to this day, I am beyond grateful that she chose me to be her sorority little, and I thank God every day that I not only got to know her but had her as one of my best friends. Honestly, I cannot pinpoint one favorite memory with Maddie because I have so many, and this would be a very long read if I did. But if some little memories with her that I cherish is when the two of us made a nice dinner and split some wine, or when we would binge watch Jersey Shore or Summer House. When we came up with a whole dance routine on Halloween and danced and sang all night like no one was watching. All the late-night walks home from going out and just little shopping trips and so much more.”

She added:

“I am beyond blessed that I had the chance to know each and every one of them. They changed my life in ways I would have never put into words. I hope that they are remembered for who they are, not what happened to them, because who they are were so beautiful, and they deserve to be remembered in the highest way. My heart breaks every time I go to text one of them or how badly I wish I could see and hang out with them. And then I remember I cannot. I will never be able to again.”

Bethany concluded her powerful statement:

“But I still talk to them in my prayers every single night, and I always will. I wish more than anything I could hug them one last time. And I wish I could tell them how much I love them, and even though I cannot, I still tell them every night. I will keep living for them as long as I am lucky enough to still be here. And they were all truly one of a kind, and they will be in our hearts forever and always.”

See the full statement read in court by Emily (below):

[Image via Ada County Sheriff’s Office/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]