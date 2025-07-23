Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Sister & Dad DESTROY Bryan Kohberger At Sentencing Hearing!

Yes! We’re glad someone spoke this way to Bryan Kohberger after what he did.

The victim impact statements from the surviving friends of the University of Idaho murder victims were all about sadness and loss. But Kaylee Goncalves‘ family haven’t gotten to the depression stage of grief yet — because they’ve never stopped being angry.

Finally that righteous fury got to be directed right at their beloved daughter and sister’s killer on Wednesday. Kaylee’s sister Alivea Goncalves came in swinging, delivering blow after blow to this pathetic manchild who took her sister away from her. Speaking from notes she’s written for this moment over the past three years, she attacked him so perfectly and incisively, going right for the jugular — in this case, his ego. She said:

“I will call you what you are: sociopath, psychopath, murderer.”

But she revealed there was a more appropriate name:

“There is a name for your condition, though your inflated ego just didn’t allow you to see it… Wannabe.”

Wow! She blasted his confidence even more by pointing out he wasn’t exactly some criminal mastermind:

“If you were really smart, do you think you’d be here right now? … You spent months preparing and still all it took was my sister and a sheath. The truth is, you’re as dumb as they come. Stupid, clumsy, slow, sloppy, weak, dirty.”

Tearing down any cool idea he had of himself, she said he was just a “delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser” on a “desperate quest for attention.” Then she threw this haymaker:

“You act like no one could ever understand your mind. But the truth is, you’re basic. Your patterns are predictable, your motives are shallow. You are not profound, you’re pathetic. You aren’t special or deep, not mysterious or exceptional. Don’t ever get it twisted again…. Let me be very clear: Don’t ever try to convince yourself you matter just because someone finally said your name out loud. I see through you.”

Oh s**t! She even told the relaxed-looking Kohberger to “sit up straight when I talk to you”! Alivea demanded to know:

“Why did you choose my sisters?”

“Sisters” plural. That was her wording. That’s how close Kaylee was to her best friend Maddie Mogen. Alivea consider them both her sisters.

The two were killed sleeping in a bed together. Alivea compared the attack on helpless sleeping girls to something a “pedophile” would do:

“If you hadn’t attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f**king ass.”

That got a round of applause from the various gathered loved ones. We’re guessing many of them knew Kaylee — and knew it was true.

Video: Kohberger Utters Just 3 Words Before Being Sentenced

See Alivea deliver the full statement (below):

Kaylee’s father had a lot to say, too. When he came in, Steve Goncalves spun the podium so everyone understood he was speaking not to the court — but directly to his daughter’s killer.

He also blasted Kohberger with both barrels, telling him:

“You’re a joke, a complete joke.”

The grieving father told him the mountain of evidence he left the cops showed he was “that foolish, that careless, that stupid.” Steve also dismissed the murderer as not worth thinking about, saying everyone only cared about the case “because of the kids” he killed. Not because of him.

“Nobody cares about you. You’re not worth the time, the effort to be remembered. In time you’ll be nothing but two initials forgotten to the wind.”

See Kaylee’s dad get his moment to execute BK (below)…

[Image via Law&Crime/YouTube/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]