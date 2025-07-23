Bryan Kohberger Utters Just 3 Words Before Being Sentenced -- But The Judge Had Something To Say!

Bryan Kohberger was finally sentenced on Wednesday. As expected he got the maximum amount in accordance with his plea deal — four consecutive life sentences. He wanted to avoid the death penalty, and he did.

What did he have to say for himself in his sentencing hearing? We heard from the survivors of the massacre, who shared truly soul-crushing victim impact statements. But when the killer criminology student was offered a chance to say something on his own behalf? He said just three words:

“I respectfully decline”

WTF. That’s all he’s going to give? After all he took?

Judge Steven Hippler, on the other hand, had a lot to say. Before handing down the expected sentence, he did pass judgement of another kind on the “faceless coward” who “senselessly slaughtered” four young people back on that awful night in 2022. He also got in a dig, noting that the man who “committed this unspeakable evil” remained unknown to police for just a few weeks “due to the killer’s incompetence and outstanding police work.”

Maybe Kohberger feels nothing. We’ll never know for sure. But we’d bet that part stung. A criminology grad student being declared an incompetent killer.

Hippler got emotional when talking about the loved ones of the victims:

“This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person. Parents who took their children to college in a truck filled with moving boxes had to bring them home in hearses lined with coffins.”

But the judge’s final message was a firm response to everyone disappointed by Kohberger’s lack of candor. He reminded us all this monster was never going to be a reliable source of information anyway:

“Even if I could force him to speak, which legally I cannot, how could anyone ever be assured that what he speaks is the truth? Do we really believe after all this that he is capable of giving up the truth, or some piece of himself to help the people whose lives he destroyed in the first place?”

It’s a fair point. What even is there inside him? Anything?? And when he does speak out, His Honor knowingly hinted, it will probably be in a “self-serving” way.

Hippler advised everyone to move on from any focus on Kohberger at all, that by speaking and speculating about him, “we give him agency and we give him power.” He urged that “the time has now come to end Mr. Kohberger’s 15 minutes of fame”:

“And therefore I will not attempt to speak about him further, other than to simply sentence him so that he is forever removed from civilized society.”

Kohberger was given the four life sentences, 10 years for burglary, and charged about $200,000 in restitution fines. Not that he could ever give back what he took… You can see the moment of sentencing (below):

