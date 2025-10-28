Got A Tip?

Influencer Ben Bader’s Family Speaks Out After His Extremely Sudden Death At 25

Ben Bader’s family is speaking out after his sudden death.

Fans, friends, and family alike were left shocked over the weekend when news broke that the influencer, who made a name for himself sharing finance-related content on social media, unexpectedly passed away at just 25 years old. His girlfriend Reem confirmed the news in a TikTok gushing about Ben being the “kindest, most caring, most generous person” she had ever met.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of the cause of Ben’s death — but some rumors circulated online point to a possible incident with an in-home sauna. Reem added in her video:

“No one really knows and it seemed to have been extremely sudden. There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal. I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Now, Ben’s family is speaking out.

 

On Monday, the devastated family remembered their late loved one as a “visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others.” In a lengthy statement to People, they added:

“He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion. Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives. His light will continue to shine through the countless people he touched.”

The Baders went on to express their gratitude “for the outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, and community members across the country.”

Taking things back to the beginning, they revealed Ben was born premature at just 28 weeks old, but “carried that same resilience, gratitude, and drive throughout his life. His legacy continues to inspire others to lead with kindness, purpose, and authenticity.”

They remembered him as “a gifted writer, impactful social media influencer” who “dedicated to helping creators, coaches, and entrepreneurs turn their passions into thriving online businesses. Through his programs, he empowered clients to find their purpose, share their message, and achieve meaningful success.”

The heartbroken family noted that some of Ben’s social media posts “capture the essence” of who he truly was:

“Someone who led with light, sought truth, and reminded others to find peace and purpose within themselves.”

 

They concluded:

“Though our hearts are broken, we will carry on Ben’s legacy in everything we do. We will keep his memory alive by leading with love, living with purpose, and carrying forward his passions that made the world brighter.”

At this time, the family is asking for privacy as they navigate this unimaginably difficult time. Our hearts are with them. Rest in peace, Ben.

Oct 28, 2025 13:30pm PDT

