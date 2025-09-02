Got A Tip?

Influencer Found Dead In Truck With Husband & 2 Kids: Horrific Details

Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay Found Dead Inside Abandoned Car With Husband & 2 Kids: Horrific Details

An influencer and her family were tragically found dead last month.

The local prosecutor revealed in a press conference that four bodies were abandoned and wrapped in plastic inside a pickup truck in the San Andrés neighborhood of Guadalajara, Mexico, on August 22. Their identities were unknown at the time. However, days later, the answers came. And it was more horrifying than it even sounded at first.

El Financiero reported the remains were identified as 32-year-old content creator Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, her 36-year-old husband, and their two children, ages 13 and 7. Children… Just awful.

According to the outlet, the vehicle containing the four bodies was dumped at a mechanic shop. Three men who worked there were arrested after the horrific discovery. However, they didn’t remain in custody. The guys were reportedly released due to insufficient evidence to connect them to the crime.

Law enforcement continues to investigate Esmeralda and her family’s death. Prosecutors do not believe Esmeralda was the target at this time; they think it was her husband. She and the children were just collateral damage.

For those who don’t know, Esmeralda launched her TikTok account — named Esmeralda FG — back in April 2020. She started posting lip-syncing videos but eventually transitioned into lifestyle and travel content, gaining over 47,000 followers over the years. On August 7, the social media personality shared her final post. It featured her driving her car on her ranch. Take a look (below):

@esmeraldafg222

Desde Mi humilde ranchito ???? #vidaderancho #michoacan #bromanoes #jajaja #charcos #lluvia

♬ original sound – music_spot

Hopefully, authorities catch Esmeralda and her family’s killers soon. Rest in peace…

[Image via Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay/TikTok]

Sep 02, 2025

