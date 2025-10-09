Influencer Gave Birth LIVE On Stream! OMG Look!

This is something you don’t expect to see on a livestream!

Fandy is a 30-year-old Texas-based video game streamer who’s been in the game — literally — for about a decade. But her biggest achievement ever came on Wednesday, when she gave birth at home. And just like when she plays games, she shared the moment on her stream! In addition to her friends being in the room, she allowed her thousands of followers to watch the 8-hour childbirth process, the first ever known livestreamed birth on Twitch! You see it all — every scream, cry, and sweet moment!

The shocking video — which is titled “Water Broke, Baby Time” — shows Fandy surrounded by her loved ones who are assisting her in her at-home birth. At times, she is lying on or kneeling over the sofa, while pals hold her hands and rub her back in support during contractions. Throughout it all, Fandy jokes around with her fans. She even quips at one point:

“I’ve waited forever for her. Get the hell out already!”

Fandy was SO ready for it to be over!

The gamer eventually makes her way over to an inflated pool filled with water for the actual delivery. Yes, she made sure everyone got to watch her deliver! You can even hear her let out a bloodcurdling yell as she pushes out her baby! And moments later, she arrives! Fandy gave birth to a baby girl named Luna Rose! See pics of the home birth (below):

Wow! If you’re feeling really curious, you can watch the entire thing HERE!

Nearly 30,000 people watched Fandy give birth! Many flooded the comments section with questions, criticism, and congratulatory messages during the labor! See a few reactions (below):

“This IRL category went too far.” “We’re not watching history. We’re watching life itself, on Twitch.” “Is this even permitted?”

Is it? Well, the CEO of Twitch Dan Clancy tuned into the birth and commented:

“Fandy, best of luck and congratulations. Wishing you the best in this journey.”

Given the remark, we would say it’s probably OK! LOLz! As for whether Fandy went too far, she addressed the issue on X following the birth. She pointed out that there have been other home births documented online, and the only difference is that hers was live:

“There are TONS of births that have been documented. This is no different from the thousands of them out there, it was just done in a life format, which showed the entirety of the birth process – the ugly and the not so pleasant parts included. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done and I chose to do a home birth because my previous birth was in a hospital setting and I was not a fan of how much agency over it you aren’t allowed to have.”

The content creator also noted she had an experienced birthing team and a plan to head to the hospital if there were any complications during the birth. And thankfully, there wasn’t:

“I had a plan set in the off chance that there were complications for transfer to a hospital, and made sure I was a low risk pregnancy and did my due diligence to make sure everything was done safely! My midwife and nurse had done their job for 20+ years and delivered thousands of babies, I felt very comfortable with my choice for my family.”

And no, she and her husband didn’t do this for “personal gain.” She explained:

“Secondly, I did not do it for the ‘money.’ Neither me nor Bryan asked for subs, made goals, or really even acknowledged bits (as much as we appreciate you guys)…we were busy. I’m not sure I even had alerts on. Ads were lowered to minimal levels like they always are and not raised. And seeing as how this isn’t going to be my everyday content, it wasn’t about building a new audience. She was not used for my personal gain, I was sharing something personal and in doing so making a memory I’ll never forget.”

Her followers won’t forget it either! See the full post HERE.

Congratulations to the parents! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

