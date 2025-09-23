Influencer Gracious Teiyan Dead At 26 From Rare Blood Clots -- Two Days After Complaining Of Severe Migraines!

Gracious Teiyan has sadly passed away.

According to Kenyan news outlet Tuko, the influencer was rushed to the hospital by her loved ones after complaining of severe headaches on September 14. She died two days later. Heartbreaking. She was so young, too — only 26 years old.

Her fiancé, Paul Simat, told the outlet that Gracious, who has over 330,000 followers on TikTok, was battling cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which the Cleveland Clinic says is a rare condition where blood clots form in the brain’s veins. With “prompt diagnosis and treatment,” someone has a strong chance of avoiding life-threatening complications. However, Gracious wasn’t so lucky. Paul explained that she was “diagnosed late” with sinus thrombosis, and by the time doctors knew what was happening, “it was too late to do much.”

Following her death, Paul took to TikTok to pay tribute to Gracious. He wrote alongside pictures of the social media personality:

“Fare thee well, my love. I prayed and pleaded with God to bring you back to me, but He chose to take you home instead. My heart aches, and I may never understand why — but I choose to trust Him, for His ways are higher than mine. You will forever remain in my heart until we meet again.”

In another post, he shared a video of himself opening his diploma from the University of Nairobi, where he graduated just days after the content creator’s death. Paul penned a dedication to Gracious, thanking her for her “unwavering support, encouragement and belief” in him that was a “source of strength throughout this journey.” He added:

“Your love and commitment have been a constant reminder that together, we can achieve even greater milestones.”

Paul then mourned in the caption that she wasn’t by his side during this huge milestone, saying:

“I thought forever meant we would walk through life together, no matter what. I believed in us in a way I’ve never believed in anything else. In just two days, we were meant to stand side by side and celebrate the success of my graduation — a milestone I longed to share with you. But now forever feels like an endless stretch without you in it, and I can’t help but wonder if I’ll spend the rest of my life missing the only person who ever truly felt like home.”

Oof. Our heart is with Paul and the rest of their loved ones. Rest in peace, Gracious…

