Influencer Kae Bradshaw Dead At 29 -- Watch Her Husband Break The News On Her TikTok

A beloved TikTok star has sadly passed away at just 29 years old.

You may have seen Kae Bradshaw’s videos pop up on your For You Page over the past year. If you haven’t, she was a bright young woman who was tragically diagnosed with stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma — a rare cancer also known as bile duct cancer. The influencer documented the highs and lows of her health journey as she underwent chemotherapy. And now, the lowest low. She’s unfortunately passed away.

Related: Luke Bryan Reveals Late Sister’s Haunting, Mysterious Cause Of Death

In a heartbreaking final update, which was shared over the weekend, Kae informed followers from a hospital bed that she was no longer a fit for chemotherapy. She struggled to get her words out as tears streamed down her face and she began to accept her grim reality:

@kaebradshaww My husband has been by my side since day one—he’s stayed with me every single night I’ve been in the hospital and somehow managed to juggle two jobs on top of that. He even sold his truck and boat just to help ease the financial pressure on both of us. I really want to take some of that stress off his shoulders so he can focus on just being here with me. We’re also hoping to take a trip together as soon as I get the green light to start my next treatment, and we’d love to be financially ready when that time comes. This wasn’t an easy decision, but after a lot of thought, I’ve set up a GoFundMe to help us with whatever the future brings. If you’re not in a place to donate, I completely understand—just sharing the link means so much to us. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve already shown. It truly means the world https://gofund.me/27ff9a8d7 ♬ original sound – Kae

After that, her page went silent… Until her husband Austin reemerged to share a bitter update. In a lengthy video, he informed followers that Kae passed away on Monday at 1:27 a.m. local time. He explained:

“She was not in pain and she was surrounded by the love and compassion of our entire family. She was not alone, nor was she ever alone throughout this entire journey. Her family and I were next to her at all times, behind the camera, in ears reach.”

Austin praised his late wife’s “strength,” saying:

“From the moment Kaelin was diagnosed, she was devastated, but also determined. She promised me and our family she was going to fight and never give up. She fulfilled her promise, but unfortunately, her disease progressed beyond her body’s ability to keep fighting.”

He went on to thank all her followers for their support. He also directed viewers to a link to his and his late bride’s engagement video on YouTube. And to Kaelin he said:

“Your light touched so many people, and your memory will forever shine in our hearts. Rest in peace my love you will be dearly missed.”

You can watch his full TikTok and the engagement video (below):

@kaebradshaww I have linked a very special video of Kaelin in her linktree. ♬ original sound – Kae

What a heartbreaking reality. You can visit Kae’s GoFundMe to support the family HERE. In one of her final posts she explained the fund was set up to help Austin, who had given up everything for her:

“He’s stayed with me every single night I’ve been in the hospital and somehow managed to juggle two jobs on top of that. He even sold his truck and boat just to help ease the financial pressure on both of us. I really want to take some of that stress off his shoulders so he can focus on just being here with me. We’re also hoping to take a trip together as soon as I get the green light to start my next treatment, and we’d love to be financially ready when that time comes.”

Sadly they never got to take that trip. Heartbreaking. Our hearts are with Austin and the rest of her family.

Rest in peace.

[Images via Kae Bradshaw/TikTok]