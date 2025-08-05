Influencer BREAKS SPINE Trying The Viral Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge!

An influencer has suffered a major injury after attempting a dangerous new internet challenge.

If you’ve opened Instagram or TikTok anytime within the past week, chances are you’ve seen someone doing the viral Nicki Minaj Stiletto Challenge. It’s inspired by Nicki’s 2013 music video for High School ft. Lil Wayne in which she poses something similar… But on solid ground. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

This pose…

There may be only one Nicki Minaj, but fans have been trying to at least recreate that one move. The idea is to balance with your legs crossed in stiletto heels — and folks have done it on top of all kinds of surfaces.

The internet being the internet, users dialed up the pose to an 11, upping the ante by stacking various items and then attempting to defy gravity by perching in the post on top of them. You can see some examples (below):

OK some of these are truly impressive! But also SO dangerous! And unfortunately for Mariana Barutkina, she learned the hard way to never attempt something so risky again.

In a post shared on Instagram over the weekend, the Russian influencer shared a clip of herself balancing on top of a tub of nutritional supplements stacked on top of a cooking pot on her kitchen counter. However, things went majorly wrong and she fell backwards landing HARD on the floor… So hard she broke her spine! See (below):

She wrote in her caption:

“I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting — and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with ‘Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body’ The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment”

That’s INSANE. She’s lucky she isn’t paralyzed! And all for an internet challenge? So avoidable.

In a follow up post, Barutkina revealed she is “doing great” in her healing process.

We’re so glad to hear that. And we hope this serves as a lesson to anyone thinking about trying the challenge! DON’T! Or at least, make sure you have some safety precautions in place?? A little bit of internet clout is NOT worth bodily harm!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

