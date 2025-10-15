Influencer Known For Her Kids' VERY Unique Names Reveals The Moniker Of Baby #4!

Nara Smith is continuing her trend of picking… unique names for her kids!

In case you haven’t heard yet, the influencer and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, announced they welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, over the weekend. Aww! However, the couple kept everyone on the edge of their seats about what they wanted to know the most — her name! Fans know they gave pretty unique monikers to their thirst three little ones: Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou. Lucky is also a dad to Gravity Blue Smith, whom he shares with ex Stormi Bree.

With their fourth baby, Nara previously admitted “getting harder and harder” to come up with something. She already rejected the girl names Twinkle, Velvet, Berry, and Shimmer. So what did the two land on? The TikToker shared on social media on Monday that they chose…

Fawnie Golden Smith! That is so sweet! Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We’re pretty sure no one guessed that name! Based on the comments section, many thought it was going to be “Marble!” LOLz! The content creator added on Instagram that same day:

“Fawnie Golden Smith. our little golden girl born on my birthday welcomed to this world by Lucky. Her entry into this world was graceful, gentle and oh so magical. Soaking all the love and snuggles!”

Congratulations to Nara and Lucky! What are your reactions to the name, Perezcious readers? Did you somehow guess correctly? If so, let us know in the comments AND probably go buy a lotto ticket!

[Image via Nara Smith/Instagram]