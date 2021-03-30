Ingrid Michaelson Apologizes To Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid After Calling Them ‘Married’ & Sparking Viral Hysteria!

Whoops! In a slip of the tongue, Ingrid Michaelson sent the entire One Direction fandom into a frenzy Monday night when she accidentally insinuated Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid tied the knot!

It all went down on a casual Patreon live stream in which the singer-songwriter was gushing about getting to record a duet with the Brit. When discussing their song To Begin Again, she casually referred to the longtime couple (who just welcomed their first child together) as “married” and instantly set off the alarm bells online. Quickly, “Zayn is married” was trending on Twitter and Ingrid was left with an onslaught of commenters wanting more deets.

Related: Zayn GUSHES Over ‘Amazing’ Baby Khai & Gigi In Rare Peek Into Parenthood!

Naturally, she jumped back onto socials to clear the air. The 41-year-old said in an Instagram Story video last night:

“So, I should be asleep, but it’s been a crazy hour, hour and a half. On my Patreon live stream, I said that I’m working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he’s not married. As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake. I’m so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don’t live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I’m not built for it.”

LOLz! She was totally flabbergasted by all the feedback she had received by supposedly dropping that love bomb on the world, but it turns out some fans also took the mix-up lightheartedly. She thanked those followers, continuing:

“Just everybody has said really sweet things to me, and I have taken it very much to heart. And thank you. You have helped me to be able to, probably, fall asleep tonight. So that’s all. My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I’m sorry—that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all. And I’m gonna go to sleep now.”

Shortly after the whole fiasco began, the actress also joked, “Can I get a hug?” We feel you, girl! Directioners go hard!!

Related: Demi Lovato Reveals Plans To Adopt & Confirms She’s Pansexual

She even had the BEST response to a fan who said she had single-handedly convinced the “whole fandom that zayn is married,” messaging back:

I MADE A MISTAKE IM SORRY BUT ALSO I LOVE THAT LEOPARD PRINT COFFIN BLANKET. https://t.co/Um4GDz88QV — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 30, 2021

At least she was able to poke a little fun at the fandom, too! Can U imagine if she really had spilled the beans on a secret wedding?? But for now, we’re just left to wonder when (or if) the couple will tie the knot as they remain fairly quiet on socials while adjusting to life as new parents.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Were you hoping Ingrid’s scoop was true? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN & Ingrid Michaelson/Instagram]