Zayn Malik GUSHES Over 'Amazing' Baby Khai & Gigi Hadid In Rare Peek Into Parenthood!

Somebody’s definitely a daddy’s girl…

Zayn Malik couldn’t contain himself when interviewed on Valentine in the Morning this week! While we usually hear very little about life with a newborn from the former One Direction star, the musician dished all about his “wicked” baby momma Gigi Hadid, what he loves most about spending time with Khai, and so much more!

When asked how life has been since his firstborn arrived in September, the singer shared:

“Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff we’re like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

And his feelings are similarly “wicked” about girlfriend Gigi!

“She’s good. She’s a wicked mom. Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”

If this is all sounding a little too dream-like to you, it is to Zayn too! The vocalist admitted he never expected “to be quite so into” fatherhood! Having been solely focused on his career since early X Factor days, the 28-year-old is now grateful for the chance to strip away some of his ego. In fact, long gone are the days of stadium rockstar Zayn — instead he’s traded a bottle and TV for his rowdy Friday nights!

“I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing.”

While concerts may be a thing of the past (for now!), the Nobody Is Listening songwriter is serenading his bebe girl in the meantime:

“It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing. I just like singing to her.”

But don’t fret yet fans! Once the world is up and running again, Malik has every intention to continue his busy career! He and the fashion model have settled down in rural Pennsylvania during the pandemic — and while he likes the new pace of life, Zayn hasn’t set his sights on suburban life just yet.

“I haven’t really thought about settling down per se yet. We’re both quite young, even though we’ve had a kid and stuff. We’re still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it’s a relaxed environment and we can just chill out.”

Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below) to hear just how happy this vocalist is to have entered into a new phase of life!

Time will tell if the couple is ever ready to put a ring on it, but for now, we’re just thrilled to hear parenthood is going well so far!! Khai is a lucky girl!

