Internet Drools Over JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg As He’s Announced As Vogue’s Political Correspondent -- With HAWT Photo Shoot!

Fans can’t get enough of Jack Schlossberg!

John F. Kennedy’s grandson was announced as Vogue‘s new political correspondent on Wednesday, and, naturally, they had to drop the news with a HAWT photo shoot! Um… huh?? Sure??

Related: Khloé Kardashian Makes Shocking Ozempic Admission

In the pics, the 31-year-old can be seen wearing black pants, a white button-down, and a dark tie as he frolicks around his new office. Ch-ch-check it out!

Freaking out at the new images, fans took to social media in droves to react to the photo shoot, with one writing:

“I’d risk the Kennedy curse for him.”

OMG! That, of course, is a reference to the curse to which people attribute the many deaths and tragedies the family has had to deal with over the years. Someone else made a callback to rumors JFK had an affair with Marilyn Monroe, joking:

“I’ll be his Marilyn.”

Meanwhile, others gushed:

“Bring more hot people to the Conde Nast office.” “i’ll be his Jackie right f**king now.” “Addicted to this young man” “Literally protect this man at all cost” “Give him the cover next time” “literally why am I blushing????”

Referring to Chace Crawford‘s character in Gossip Girl, another fan wrote:

“It’s giving nate archibald working for the spectator”

LOLz! Vogue knew exactly what they were doing with that sexy spread. Hah!

As for the actual logistics of his new job, Jack will be covering the 2024 election and he plans to use his “silly goose” personality (as demonstrated in his viral TikToks) to bring attention to important issues. Noting that’s what “all the great leaders” do, he said:

“If you’re going to ask people to think about something serious, you need to make it entertaining or fun.”

He added:

“You can’t just hammer people with how bad stuff is. You’ve got to bring some positivity and good energy to the things you think are important. That’s the only strategy I have.”

Here’s a glimpse of some of his most viewed posts:

Def goofy! LMFAO!

On why this gig is so important to him, the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg added:

“I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service. I take that very seriously and I want to contribute in my own way. I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today.”

Along with his social media activity, Jack appeared in the spotlight back in April when it was rumored he had an affair with Selena Gomez — she denied even knowing him. There’s good news for all the fans currently drooling over him, too. Jack kept coy about his private life when asked if he’s dating anyone, simply saying, “No comment.” Maybe they’ve got a chance. Hah!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jack Schlossberg/Instagram & JFK Library/YouTube]