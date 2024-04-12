Selena Gomez Denies Having An Affair With Member Of THIS Famous Family!

Selena Gomez is hitting back at false romance rumors!

On Friday, the singer was caught by the Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs denying she ever had a fling with John F. Kennedy‘s only grandson John “Jack” Kennedy Schlossberg. The rumor first surfaced thanks to an X (Twitter) fan account which stated:

“@SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021. The grandson of the U.S. President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.”

LOLz! For a fan account, that was super shady!

But earlier this week, the Only Murders in the Building star caught wind of the affair chatter and clapped back, commenting:

“Never met this human sorry.”

It’s giving Keke Palmer vibes!

Hah!

Interestingly, while Selly G might not know the lawyer, he 100% knows of her! Back in October 2020, the 31-year-old shared a photo of Gomez’s “When We All Vote” merchandise, which was a black sweater with the slogan and the actor’s name on the sleeve. Look (below):

Jack Schlossberg, nieto del ex presidente de los Estados Unidos, John F. Kennedy, publicó su merchandising de Selena Gomez en colaboración con When We All Vote a través de Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/G4s28fTnxs — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) October 22, 2020

So, this could be why fans think they had a secret affair! But there’s nothing else to suggest they ever hooked up — and Selena doesn’t want anyone getting the wrong idea! Guess ’cause she’s super in love with her boyfriend Benny Blanco these days! But if these rumors were true, it’d be one more thing the Single Soon singer has in common with her bestie Taylor Swift, who infamously dated Jack’s relative Connor Kennedy!

Thoughts?! Did you believe this romance speculation? Sound OFF (below)!

