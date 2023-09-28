Internet's Response To Tom Sandoval's Podcast Launch Is BRUTAL!

Not everyone is on board for Tom Sandoval’s new career move!

In case you haven’t heard, the Vanderpump Rules star announced a new business venture on social media this week. You can probably guess what it is, considering every reality television star seems to have one these days. But for those who can’t, Sandoval took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he is launching his very own weekly podcast called… Everybody Loves Tom. See the announcement (below):

Everybody Loves Tom is a pretty ironic title, to say the least. Sandy is one of the most hated Bravolebrities ever since he had an affair with Rachel Leviss behind ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s back for MONTHS. But Sandoval seems to be ready to poke fun at the scandal and public hate months later.

However, plenty of fans aren’t ready to move on from the Scandoval and give him a shot! VPR viewers had a very unenthusiastic response to the podcast announcement this week — check out some of the brutal AF comments (below):

“And the award for the most unselfaware person goes to.” “Men will do anything but go to therapy” “This is so so so so so embarrassing” “In true narcissist fashion lmao” “The hardest of passes” “King of DELULU Land” “Can’t wait to never listen to this” “Nobody loves Tom as much as Tom loves Tom” “Are you literally ok. Nobody asked for this.”

Damn! There were even a bunch of people pointing out the eyebrow-raising timing of the podcast launch — as it happened the same week Ariana made her Dancing With the Stars debut, in which she talked about Scandoval. They said:

“The timing of Ariana having her first dancing with the stars performance and you dropping this…stoop lower Sandoval.” “it’s fkd up that you again were ready to steal ariana’s thunder the day after she was having a moment.” “So on brand to announce it the same week as Ariana’s first dancing with the stars appearance”

Whelp, based on the reactions to the announcement, not everyone loves Tom. Well, except for Teddi Mellencamp, it seems. Or at least, she loves his self-awareness? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum appeared to be one of the few supporters he had, taking to IG Stories to write:

“I can’t lie. I will be tuning into this first episode. Anyone who can mock themselves and embrace the hate in such a douchey way gets a listen from me.”

LOLz! Even a new fan called him “douchey”!

At least Sandoval will have one guaranteed listener! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on tuning into the podcast? Let us know in the comments below.

