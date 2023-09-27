Got A Tip?

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix Talks Tom Sandoval’s ‘Devastating’ Cheating Scandal During DWTS Debut!

Ariana Madix opens up about Scandoval during DWTS debut

Ariana Madix isn’t letting Scandoval ruin her time in the ballroom!

The 38-year-old reality star made her debut on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, and as expected, her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with Rachel Leviss came up. During a pre-taped interview, Ariana opened up about the “devastating” cheating scandal, saying:

“My life has been a rollercoaster in the past year. Everybody got to watch it all play out and my life blow up on television.”

Although the breakup was hard to go through, the Vanderpump Rules star made it clear that the “scandal does not define” her:

“I just want to do something that is for me and positive. It’s time for me to stand on my own two feet. Feeling like you were a joke to your partner of nine years is devastating, but I want to show other women that you don’t have to let that hold you back.”

She added:

“This is going to be a more confident, fun and vibrant version of myself because I don’t need anybody else. I love me.”

Hell yes, gurl!

When Ariana hit the dance floor, she and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov delivered a tango routine set to Hailee Steinfeld’s track Love Myself. And she did the whole dance in a glittery version of the red revenge dress she wore for the VPR reunion! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!!

She killed it, and we weren’t the only ones who thought so! The judges gave Ariana and Pasha a score of 21, placing them in second place behind Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach.

We cannot wait to see what Ariana does next on DWTS! How about U??

[Image via Dancing With the Stars/Hulu, Tom Sandoval/Rachel Leviss/Instagram]

Sep 27, 2023 10:39am PDT

