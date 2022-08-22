Ireland Baldwin Chopped Off ALL Her Hair -- LOOK!!

Got A Tip?

A whole new woman!

Ireland Baldwin looks unrecognizable with her bold new haircut! On Sunday, the 26-year-old model revealed she decided to ditch her long strawberry locks for a blonde buzz cut! Taking to Instagram with two new selfies revealing her fresh cut and beaming smile, she posed in a gray sleeveless t-shirt to show off her colorful arm tattoos, teasing about her new look:

“don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Gorg!!

You can even see the haircut — which was apparently spur-of-the-moment — take place (below)!

Amazing!! Fans are already filling her comments section with hundreds of positive reactions, writing:

“it looks good!”

“the prettiest girl ever.”

“You look INCREDIBLE”

“I bet that felt liberating.”

Very true!! Wonder what inspired the major chop?!

While this buzz cut is a massive change, Alec Baldwin‘s daughter is no stranger to switching her hairdo. She returned to IG later in the day with a video featuring many of her hair transformations over the years – and it’s incredible to see her personality and appearance change with every new cut and color. Take a look:

Wow!! So many styles!! Which is YOUR favorite?! Sound OFF (below!)

[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2022

