Ireland Baldwin Chopped Off ALL Her Hair -- LOOK!!

A whole new woman!
Ireland Baldwin looks unrecognizable with her bold new haircut! On Sunday, the 26-year-old model revealed she decided to ditch her long strawberry locks for a blonde buzz cut! Taking to Instagram with two new selfies revealing her fresh cut and beaming smile, she posed in a gray sleeveless t-shirt to show off her colorful arm tattoos, teasing about her new look:
“don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle ”
LOLz!!
Related: Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Decision To Get Plastic Surgery At 26!
Ch-ch-check it out (below)!
Gorg!!
You can even see the haircut — which was apparently spur-of-the-moment — take place (below)!
Amazing!! Fans are already filling her comments section with hundreds of positive reactions, writing:
“it looks good!”
“the prettiest girl ever.”
“You look INCREDIBLE”
“I bet that felt liberating.”
Very true!! Wonder what inspired the major chop?!
While this buzz cut is a massive change, Alec Baldwin‘s daughter is no stranger to switching her hairdo. She returned to IG later in the day with a video featuring many of her hair transformations over the years – and it’s incredible to see her personality and appearance change with every new cut and color. Take a look:
Wow!! So many styles!! Which is YOUR favorite?! Sound OFF (below!)
[Image via Ireland Baldwin/Instagram]
Related Posts
-
Categories