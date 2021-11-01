Florence Pugh Chopped All Her Hair Off!

Florence Pugh kissed goodbye to her blonde, long locks!
On Saturday, the Black Widow star debuted her new ‘do by sharing two breathtaking photos to Instagram, in which she sports a brunette, above-the-shoulder haircut while posing in front of a large set of windows. Reflecting on the change, the actress simply teased:
“I did a thing #chopchopchop ”
She sure did! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!
DAYUM!
Fans and famous friends couldn’t get enough of the style — have a look at how some celebs reacted to the transformation:
Hailee Steinfeld: “Absolutely”
Ariana Grande: “I am crying stunning”
Joey King: “I love it”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “Love it sistah!! Next chop you’ll look like me”
LOLz!!! And of course, her boyfriend Zach Braff is also a huge fan of the bob. Over the weekend, the 46-year-old shared these same photos to his IG Story. Cute!
What about U, Perezcious readers? Are you into the new look?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!