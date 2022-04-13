Ireland Baldwin Opens Up About Decision To Get Plastic Surgery At 26!

Ireland Baldwin won’t stand for anyone criticizing her for undergoing cosmetic procedure!

Last week, the 26-year-old model revealed that she had got a “FaceTite” procedure done by posting a selfie of herself and her cousin Alaia Baldwin with their chins wrapped in bandages and sunglasses on. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

If you didn’t know, FaceTite is basically a minimally invasive process that uses radio frequency waves and liposuction to tighten the skin. And in the days following the procedure, she has continued to share pictures (above, inset) and videos about her recovery and showing herself all bandaged up – which has apparently led to some criticism from her followers. So in order to be as “open and transparent” as possible, Ireland took to TikTok on Wednesday to defend her decision to undergo the procedure. She began:

“Y’all are such a riot. Let’s have a little talk. Either you’re going to get mad at people, who aren’t open and transparent about the work they’ve had done to themselves. Or, you’re going to get mad at people for getting work done to themselves. You don’t have both.”

While Ireland stated that it’s not “anyone’s business” what she had done, she has been sharing her experiences in order not to be “misleading” with her younger fans. So with that in mind, Ireland noted that she never uses filters on social media nor had “had no other modifications done to my body or face” – not even lip or facial fillers despite what some social media users may think. However, Alec Baldwin’s daughter made it clear that there is nothing “wrong” if someone does have it.

Instead, she opted to go for FaceTite because she has always been insecure about the “stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin” underneath her chin. Ireland, who had been open about her struggles with body image over the years, shared:

“The reason I had it done was because I had this very stubborn pocket of fat and extra skin under my face. And before you say, ‘Why don’t you just diet and workout and not be a lazy bitch,’ it doesn’t work like that. When I had an array of eating disorders in my life and I was scary skinny, I still had this chin, and it was even more prominent when I was skinnier. As I’ve gained weight and as I’ve aged, it hasn’t gone away at all, it’s only become worse and worse.”

Revealing that she’s “terrified” of anesthesia and going under the knife, Ireland argued that this was the “most age appropriate and minimally invasive option.” As for those who’ve slammed her for getting FaceTite done at 26 years old, she reminded everyone she’s “not underage” and is a “consenting adult who made this choice.” And at the end of the day, she “couldn’t be happier” about her decision:

“I don’t plan on getting anything else done. I am grateful for the body I have and I wouldn’t change anything else about myself. This is something that really, really, really bothered me my whole life and I decided to do something about it. So would you rather I got this done and lied to you all about it, or can we just have a little fun here and stay out of other people’s business?”

Well said! As always, nothing but appreciation for Ireland’s transparency! Watch her entire clap back to the haters (below):

