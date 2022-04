Perez was sooooo impressed by Doja Cat‘s set at Coachella. U? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

And U will be impressed by our CBD! Guaranteed! If you’re not, we will give you your money back! No questions asked! Order our gummies and muscle relief gels today at MyTrue10.com