Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Asked About Taylor Swift's New Album -- Amid Theories Tay DITCHED Her Hubby Jack Antonoff!

Well, this is awkward…

Margaret Qualley — one of Taylor Swift‘s girl squad members, and wife to her old pal Jack Antonoff — was asked about the singer’s new album The Life of a Showgirl! It should’ve been a fun final moment in an interview. We mean, one of your friends has a new album coming out, your hubby is usually in on the production… Usually.

That’s where it gets awkward, y’all! Swifties think Tay Tay ditched Jack for the first time in a long time! This is the man who helped come up with her masterpieces like Lover, Folklore, and even produced some songs on The Tortured Poets Department. But this new fan theory lies in a new Spotify playlist the 35-year-old made.

Related: Will Taylor’s New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively??

Immediately after dropping the exciting news about her new album on Monday, she released a playlist to prep the vibes for her upcoming release. Songs included 22, Blank Space, and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. The one thing Swifties noticed? NONE of these songs were produced by Jack! They were all produced by her Reputation pal Max Martin. This immediately set off alarm bells for fans. Hell, some were even glad to see the Bleachers singer wasn’t featured this time!

Ouch.

So what happened? Well, we don’t know. But Margaret’s reaction to this question on The Today Show Wednesday was maybe telling though. Is there Bad Blood between T-Swizzle and Mr. Antonoff?

When the host asked The Substance actress if she knew anything about The Life of a Showgirl, her immediate reaction was to laugh awkwardly, and say:

“I don’t know anything… Uh, but I’ll be excited to listen to music.”

She looked SO uncomfortable to be asked live on TV, too. See for yourself (below):

Oof. We really hope there isn’t some behind-the-scenes drama here… They were all such good pals! Jack’s career is not slowing down, though, despite these rumors. He’s reportedly got production credits on Doja Cat‘s upcoming release Jealous Type.

Maybe he was just busy with another artist?? Or Tay just had a particular vision for what she wanted to do with this album? And it didn’t include the type of sound she gets from Jack? Just wanted that Max Martin sound? Fair enough, if that’s the case, right?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via The Today Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]

Aug 13, 2025 15:00pm PDT

