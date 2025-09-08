2025 VMAs: Best & Worst Moments Of The Night!

The 2025 MTV VMAs have officially come and gone. Some stars brought the house down while others failed to make much noise at all… So we’ve compiled a list of the best and worst moments of the night!

Lady GaGa

17 years into her career, Lady GaGa continues to define pop excellence AND grace! While she may have had a sold out show at Madison Square Garden the same night, she still managed to make it to the VMAs to accept the Artist of the Year award in addition to three other wins, crowning her the most awarded artist of the night. Not to mention she’s now tied with Taylor Swift for most Artist of the Year wins! And her performance of Abracadabra and The Dead Dance certainly got us in the spooky spirit!

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter may be a newer addition to the princesses of pop, but she’s proven she’s here to stay! She stole the show before it even started on the red carpet with her completely sheer dress.

She then went on to win Best Album AND gave us a soaking wet performance of her new song Tears!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande may not have taken the stage to perform, but she DID to accept multiple awards, including Video of the Year, Best Pop, and Best Long Form Video.

And her reunion with Lady GaGa was everything!

ariana hugs lady gaga following her win for artist of the year ???? #vmas pic.twitter.com/b6lGphZL37 — Ariana Grande Today ☼ (@ArianaToday) September 8, 2025

Doja Cat

Doja Cat and Kenny G kicked off the show by getting us all in the ‘80s spirit with a performance of her new song Jealous Type… And she proved just why she’s a mainstay in the pop world!

Tate McRae

Tate McRae took the stage to perform a blend of Revolving Door and Sports Car, and we think it’s safe to say she had one of the best stage designs of the night… It looked like a Calvin Klein ad! And we’re not mad at it!

Mariah Carey Wins Her First Ever VMA

It’s INSANE to think that despite a career spanning four different decades, Mariah Carey won her first ever VMA award in 2025! It was a moment well earned!

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin took the stage to remind EVERYONE what an icon he is! At 53, it seems like he’s just getting better with age!

Ozzy Osbourne Tribute

In a moment that would give any rock and roll fan chills, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt took the stage to give a heartfelt and ROCKIN’ tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Now, let’s move onto the worst moments of the night…

Alex Warren Has To S**t

Ordinary singer Alex Warren revealed a little too much on the red carpet… We’re just thankful he didn’t turn it into a brown carpet!

Doja Cat Brought a Snack…

Before the show kicked off, the Jealous Type singer walked the red carpet and ate the most bizarre snack ever: her own lipstick!

Mimi Can’t Move!

While she made the best list for winning her first ever VMA, her actual performance was… Reserved! While she may have looked absolutely incredible, her corset seems like it may have restricted her from really busting any real dance moves! But her backup performers certainly didn’t fail her!

