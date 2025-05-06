Doja Cat Is A Superfine ‘80s Dream At The 2025 Met Gala!

Doja Cat brought the ‘80s to 2025! But she made it Superfine!

The Paint the Town Red singer has arrived at the Met Gala in custom Marc Jacobs. She has on a pinstripe blazer featuring animal print detailing and dramatic shoulders.

The 29-year-old paired the look with sheer tights, HIGH high heels, and stunning makeup. See (below):

She almost looks like an interpretation of Grace Jones drawn by Patrick Nagel!

Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]