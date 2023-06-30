Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon FINALLY Responds To Criticism Over His Handling Of Her Death!

Jacky Oh’s controversial plastic surgeon is not done defending himself just yet.

As you know, the 33-year-old Wild ‘N Out star went to Miami last month to get a “mommy makeover” with Dr. Zachary Okhah. But tragedy struck her family when she was suddenly found unresponsive at her hotel and pronounced dead just days later. So, so sad.

There are a lot of questions about her untimely passing, including whether something went wrong with her surgery. Many have accused Zachary of somehow having a hand in her death, given his alleged history with botched surgeries. It’s important to note that no official cause of death has been revealed — so we have no idea what happened yet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from coming for the doc.

After coming under fire, the surgeon spoke out for the first time with a statement that many believed was rather cold, especially since he never took a second to even mention Jacky’s name or offer condolences to her family. See (below):

See what we mean? Totally unsympathetic, boilerplate “CYA” crap. After a patient died.

Although Zachary disabled the comments on the post, that didn’t stop everyone from calling him out for not acknowledging the momma of three’s passing or taking any sort of accountability. And he apparently saw all of the negative online chatter. Because after the backlash, he took a moment to defend himself again, this time with a lengthy video posted on Instagram. And let’s just say, it still did not do him any favors.

On Wednesday, the PH-1 Miami founder first addressed the current criticisms about how he’s been handling her death, telling his followers that he basically will not be talking about the situation:

“Yes, my name has been in the tabloid media and understandably sensationalized given the circumstances. I want to clarify certain facts that have not been reported and are public knowledge. Please understand that due to patient privacy laws, and out of respect for all my patients, there will never be mention of specifics, now or in the future, of any of my cases.”

Wow…

Look, we understand why he’s not speaking about a patient’s case and trying to do whatever he can to protect the business. But is it really so hard to just offer a single sentence offering condolences to the family — since Jacky was his patient around the time of her death? He doesn’t have to go into detail about the case or anything on social media. But it comes across as a tad insensitive to not even take a second to show some compassion for her loved ones.

Rather than talking about Jacky’s passing, Zachary went on to mention that his “reputation is exemplary,” especially when it comes to “safety” standards. Hmm. He added:

“I’m not willing to operate, without exception, if my preoperative protocols for medical clearance are not wholly met.”

According to Zachary, the protocols include “another physician of the patient’s choosing” examining them to confirm their “fitness for surgery” and doing any “other tests and labs” he asks for at the time. He continued:

“I have operated on 2000 patients, which is roughly 6000 hours in the operating room. Every procedure is always performed to the highest medical standard and our safety protocols are diligently observed by my entire team.”

(Anyone else feel like he’s protesting a little too much at this point? Hmm…)

Zachary ended the video by noting that his “medical license remains active and unrestricted” and he’s still in good standing with the Florida Department of Health. Therefore, his practice will continue “seeing patients in the office and performing surgeries.” Well, who knows if people will continue to seek out his practice after this massive scandal? You can see the entire video (below):

He’s really doing whatever he can to clear his name, huh? Thoughts on his latest statement, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was still insensitive? Sound OFF in the comments below.

