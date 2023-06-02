DC Young Fly's Girlfriend & Wild 'N Out Star Ms. Jacky Oh Dead At 32

Ms Jacky Oh, longtime girlfriend of YouTube star DC Young Fly, has died.

On Thursday, a source for TMZ revealed the Wild ‘N Out star passed away on Wednesday in Miami. It’s unclear what caused her passing at the moment as details have yet to be released, but a now-deleted post on her socials said she was supposed to be in the Florida city this week for a “mommy makeover”.

The makeup mogul was originally on WNO as one of the main crew members, and she ran into DC when he made his debut on the show in 2015. According to the outlet, DC was in Atlanta shooting new episodes of the show, as you know he’s become one of its biggest stars, when he got the news of his baby momma’s death. So, so sad…

Jacky, whose real name is Jaclyn Smith, was no longer a cast member on the MTV show, and instead went on to dive into makeup with her J Nova lipgloss collection. She also modeled, as well as ran a YouTube channel with over 800,000 subscribers where she vlogged her life to share with her adoring fans.

The official Wild ‘N Out account made a post to Instagram in remembrance of the star, writing alongside a photo of her on the show:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.”

The BET Media Group spokesperson went on to extend their condolences to Jacky’s loved ones:

“More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Just heartbreaking. You can see the full post (below):

Jacky leaves behind her partner DC, as well as their three children; daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince who was born just last year.

She was only 32 years old, taken from us far too soon. Our hearts go out to Jacky’s family, friends, and loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss. May she rest in peace.

