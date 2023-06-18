Jacky Oh's Controversial Plastic Surgeon Seemingly Claps Back At Allegations He Caused Her Death In New Statement!

Jacky Oh fans are NOT happy with Dr. Zachary Okhah!

As Perezcious readers know, the Wild ‘n Out star sadly passed away on May 31, shortly after traveling to Miami for a “mommy makeover” by the aforementioned doc. In a since-deleted Instagram post, she was seen in a medical gown and mask ready for her operation, which she was planning to document for YouTube, but then days later, she was pronounced dead at just 33 years old. According to the Miami Police Department‘s Public Information Officer who spoke with E! News earlier this month, officials were called to a local hotel regarding an unresponsive female, later identified to be the TV star.

At this time, an official cause of death has not been released. Because of this, many fans have turned their attention to Dr. Zach, who has sued multiple former patients for claiming in online reviews that he botched their surgeries. Did something happen with her operation that caused her death? That’s the Q on most minds right now!

Related: Kristin Davis Opens Up About Being ‘Ridiculed Relentlessly’ For Getting Fillers

Well, the surgeon has finally broken his silence following the death of his patient… but he didn’t exactly make things better for himself! In a new statement shared on his IG on Friday, the plastic surgeon, who works out of PH-1 Miami in Florida, declared:

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care. All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards. I am relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery. Most importantly, my staff and I ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery. Our mission is to help our patients achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible.”

Oof. He didn’t even mention Jacky?! Kinda insensitive, don’t ya think? That said, he’s clearly aware of the controversy and trying to do his part to protect his business amid allegations he may have had something to do with the star’s untimely death. Not sure it’ll be enough, though…

Related: Heather Rae Young Says Son Is ‘Strong’ After ‘Tongue Tie Revision’

Because of the scandal, he understandably disabled the comment section of the post, but that didn’t stop haters from venting on other areas of the interwebs. Under Hollywood Unlocked’s screenshot of the statement, they argued:

“You broke your silence and said a bunch of nothing! You are not Board certified! You also deleted any ounce of evidence off your page after you did her surgery and killed her. You’re despicable!” “Damn he could have acknowledged her passing or something. I’m not sure if she passed due to his negligence or maybe she had some underlying condition, but he could have given his condolences.” “[Should have] stayed tf quiet.” “He said a lot of nothing ….. no sorry no accountability chilleeeee”

It’s worth repeating Dr. Zach has not officially been accused of anything and Jacky’s cause of death hasn’t been made public. Any number of things could have happened. Still, this doesn’t mean Jacky’s fans are going to go easy on him amid the mystery as they search for answers.

Jacky, born Jacklyn Smith, leaves behind her boyfriend and baby daddy, DC Young Fly. They shared three young children. We are keeping her family in our thoughts as they mourn this tragic loss. Thoughts? Share them (below).

[Image via Jacky Oh/YouTube]