James Corden Claims Woman Keeps Showing Up At His Home Trying To Marry Him

James Corden may have scared LA motorists when he dressed up like a mouse and thrusted his pelvis at them, but it turns out the comedian has been dealing with a REAL scary situation of his own!

According to reports, The Late Late Show host was granted a temporary restraining order from a woman he claims repeatedly shows up at his home and insists they should get married.

In new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the British performer claimed the 30-year-old woman has been harassing his family for months. Allegedly, this fan staked out James’ El Lay home on multiple occasions, including a 6-day span over the summer where she was allegedly camped outside his pad in her car and only left when police were involved.

The stalker’s scary behavior got worse, the 43-year-old claimed, to the point where she even showed up at The Late Late Show set alleging she was there to marry the actor.

Video: Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel & Billy Porter Perform With James After THAT Viral Video!!

Unsurprisingly, this woman is likely in need of some professional help. Even though James claims he doesn’t know her, she allegedly told police they were planning to travel to Las Vegas together to tie the knot. To make matters scarier, the woman reportedly claimed James’ wife of ten years “stole” the comedian from her, and she believes the two of them will be together once Julia Corden is “out of the picture.” Well, that’s unnerving.

For these reasons, James said he fears she poses a threat to his wife and kids. The judge granted James’ request, and ordered the woman stop all attempts to contact him and stay 100 yards away from him, his wife, and their kids: son Max, 10, and daughters Carey, 6, and Charlotte, 3.

Despite the scary stalker situation, James and his family enjoyed a nice day out on Monday when they were spotted at Malibu’s Chili Cook-Off, where celebs and non-celebs alike come to see cooks and chefs of all kinds — from beginner to professional — competing to make the best chili.

In photos published by DailyMail.com, the Into the Woods actor seemed to be in good spirits as he was spotted with a cute toy dinosaur in his hands that he likely won in a carnival game. During the fun outing, the brood ran into James’ pal Scooter Braun, who was with his estranged wife Yael and their 4-year-old son Jagger.

We just hope James and his family continue to stay safe!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]