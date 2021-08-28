Twitter Roasts James Corden For Dressing As A Mouse & Thrusting His Hips At Drivers To Promote Cinderella

We’ve seen some strange things in the city, but nothing will now beat James Corden dressed as a mouse and thrusting his hips at drivers in the middle of El Lay traffic while Jennifer Lopez plays in the background.

Yeah, you read that right…

On Friday, the 43-year-old actor appeared with his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter for one of The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s “Crosswalk The Musical” segments — in which celebs basically goof around on (you guessed it) the crosswalk as people wait in delight or not for the light to turn green so they can get to wherever they’re going. In a video shared by the Twitter account @FilmUpdates, the costumed group and some background dancers stormed the intersection and stopped traffic while jamming out to J.Lo’s Let’s Get Loud. Take a look at the footage (below):

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

Um…

Someone check on Lopez and see how she feels about this, LOLz!

Of course, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of fun. However, some people found this festive affair rather repulsive, and the cast member who bore the brunt of the mockery was none other than Corden. Why is that, you ask? Well, it probably had something to with what we mentioned before: he was literally dressed as a mouse while thrusting his pelvis in the air! Ch-ch-check out some of the hilarious reactions (below):

imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge pic.twitter.com/2OU6oDHgft — robert (@Robertvrse) August 28, 2021

I honestly don't know how I'd handle James Corden dancing in front of my car. pic.twitter.com/KrqlWOxsrD — Victor Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) August 28, 2021

The year is 2021. You've just survived a global pandemic that has forever shaped the future of the human race. You drive home from your poorly paid job as you continue to question your existence. At the traffic lights James Corden is dressed as a mouse and dances at you. Why. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 28, 2021

LOSING MY MIND at james corden, camila cabello, idina menzel and billie porter stopping traffic in front of me to do a flash mob !??!! ???? pic.twitter.com/i2IWE7Rl0d — cesar (@trashpopsong) August 27, 2021

This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 28, 2021

Me, late for my shitty job, as James Corden shakes his groin in my face https://t.co/9eAc5G7Gn1 pic.twitter.com/uJkQKNJAJz — Zane Schacht, Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) August 28, 2021

I just cannot imagine being enough of an extrovert to do this. I think I could be held at gunpoint and my answer would be ‘no, I’m fine actually’ https://t.co/d5vNRvSvKS — Elis James (@elisjames) August 28, 2021

what if this happened and youre late for work and get fired. your boss isnt gonna believe you unless you have a recording of it https://t.co/PYCZ6LBWp4 — :snoo_trollface: (@_troIlface) August 28, 2021

what did I ever do to deserve seeing james corden air hump pic.twitter.com/8UbRByFtvt — s. (@DEARVlLLAIN) August 28, 2021

I did not need to see James Corden humping the air in a rat costume on this fine Saturday but okay. — omar ????(he/him) (@bacebashbookies) August 28, 2021

That is rough, James! Reactions to the viral video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN]