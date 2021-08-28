Got A Tip?

James Corden

Twitter ROASTS James Corden For Dressing As A Mouse & Thrusting His Hips At Drivers To Promote Cinderella

We’ve seen some strange things in the city, but nothing will now beat James Corden dressed as a mouse and thrusting his hips at drivers in the middle of El Lay traffic while Jennifer Lopez plays in the background.

Yeah, you read that right…

On Friday, the 43-year-old actor appeared with his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter for one of The Late Late Show with James Corden‘s “Crosswalk The Musical” segments — in which celebs basically goof around on (you guessed it) the crosswalk as people wait in delight or not for the light to turn green so they can get to wherever they’re going. In a video shared by the Twitter account @FilmUpdates, the costumed group and some background dancers stormed the intersection and stopped traffic while jamming out to J.Lo’s Let’s Get Loud. Take a look at the footage (below):

Um…

Someone check on Lopez and see how she feels about this, LOLz!

Of course, there is nothing wrong with a little bit of fun. However, some people found this festive affair rather repulsive, and the cast member who bore the brunt of the mockery was none other than Corden. Why is that, you ask? Well, it probably had something to with what we mentioned before: he was literally dressed as a mouse while thrusting his pelvis in the air! Ch-ch-check out some of the hilarious reactions (below):

That is rough, James! Reactions to the viral video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN]

Aug 28, 2021 14:06pm PDT

