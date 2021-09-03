Watch Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel & Billy Porter Perform With James Corden After THAT Viral Video!!

If you still haven’t gotten the image of James Corden thrusting his hips at a car while dressed in a mouse costume and dancing to Jennifer Lopez music out of your head, well, we have news for you… There’s more!

On Friday, the comedian dropped the full and official Cinderella edition of Crosswalk The Musical — a sketch which sees him and celebrity guests perform flash mob sequences of hit songs in the middle of the sidewalk during a red light — and the final product is just as wild as Saturday’s viral clip. Featuring Corden’s roast worthy dancing skills in HD, the 12-minute Late Late Show sketch stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter as they hit the streets of El Lay to perform songs from their new movie, which also happen to be classics like Rhythm Nation and Let’s Get Loud.

Throughout the three-song performance, the unexpected audience members get increasingly rowdy having to sit in traffic while a mouse busts a move! The extraordinary production even included a cringe-worthy acting moment between the Wicked alum and Shawn Mendes‘ girlfriend as well as a horse-drawn carriage to whisk the princess away.

Let’s just say the drivers were as unpleased as the internet. LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the video (below)!

We gotta say, the hip thrust was a lot less noticeable in the final cut — unlike a helpless driver’s video that got a close-up view of the now-infamous moment. ICYMI, last week, Twitter users took to social media to absolutely ROAST the 43-year-old for his odd performance.

One user reflected on the absurdity of the moment mixed in with what’s been a s**tty year for so many as the global pandemic continues, musing:

“The year is 2021. You’ve just survived a global pandemic that has forever shaped the future of the human race. You drive home from your poorly paid job as you continue to question your existence. At the traffic lights James Corden is dressed as a mouse and dances at you. Why.”

Yes, why??

The question that was on everyone’s mind as they tried to get the video (below) erased from their memory forever. Many other users couldn’t even comprehend how they would have handled the situation, adding:

“imagine having a terrible day and then on ur way home ur forced to watch camila cabello and james corden dance right in front of u..this would sent me over the edge”

what if this happened and youre late for work and get fired. your boss isnt gonna believe you unless you have a recording of it https://t.co/PYCZ6LBWp4 — :snoo_trollface: (@_troIlface) August 28, 2021

While introverts were appalled by the thought of having to be a part of the flash mob, writing:

“I just cannot imagine being enough of an extrovert to do this. I think I could be held at gunpoint and my answer would be ‘no, I’m fine actually’”

And the harsh takes only continued! So far, Twitter doesn’t seem to be as baffled by the main performance as they were by the pelvic thrust… but that’s if these disgruntled fans even had the desire to tune in. What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

