Jamie Foxx's Family Pleads For Prayers As Actor Remains Hospitalized With Unknown 'Medical Complication'

Jamie Foxx is still being closely-guarded by doctors in an Atlanta hospital about three weeks after suffering a “medical complication.”

The actor’s full condition still has not been revealed to the press. All we know is he suffered some sort of medical emergency while working on his most recent film project Back In Action. And now, an unsettling new detail from an inside source is making us worry about how serious this issue may be.

Early on Wednesday, TMZ reported a chilling three-word update from an insider. That person didn’t have any specific details on what the 55-year-old actor is going through.

But they did say Foxx’s family and friends have one specific request of fans at this time:

“Pray for Jamie.”

Will do.

Obviously, it’s been several weeks now with no firm updates on Jamie’s current medical condition — or what got him to this point in the first place. Back on April 12, his daughter Corinne Foxx first revealed to the world that her dad had suffered a “medical complication.”

As Perezcious readers will recall, Corinne took to Instagram after the incident to share a statement from the family:

“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

For the first few days after, reports surfaced that Jamie had been “steadily improving” in the hospital. But now, we’re not sure where the medical situation stands.

He had been in Atlanta working on the film Back In Action at that time. It’s unclear if this medical emergency was related to something on set or not. In the weeks since Jamie was hospitalized, producers on that film have been using a stunt double and a body double to film scenes, per TMZ.

Elsewhere in the film industry, other productions are now scrambling to change their schedules because of this scary situation as well. Jamie had been the host of the popular FOX music lyric game show Beat Shazam. However, filming for that show is supposed to start today — without Jamie or Corinne on set.

Per TMZ, a new host has been brought on to film this season of the show in Jamie’s place. Plus, Corinne will not be there to DJ for the show, as she had been doing in the past. Instead, she remains “a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad’s side,” per the outlet.

Of course, all these production moves are afterthoughts at this point. We just hope Jamie returns to good heath again very soon. We want him to recover, get out of the hospital, and get back to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Sending love, prayers, and well wishes…

