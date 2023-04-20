Jamie Foxx ‘Feels The Love’ As He Continues To Heal From ‘Medical Emergency’

Jamie Foxx is feeling the love following his scary hospitalization.

Last week, we reported that the Django Unchained actor suffered a “medical emergency” that landed him in a Georgia hospital. At the time, his eldest daughter Corinne, 29, broke the news, sharing on Instagram:

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Soon after, insiders told People that he was “steadily improving” from the mystery ailment. And now, he’s thanking his fans for all the support.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday, a source close to the 55-year-old revealed:

“He is healing. He feels the love from everyone.”

Aww! We’re so glad he’s aware of all the support being sent his way! Especially after it was reported that he wasn’t even initially able to communicate following his hospitalization!

This all comes in the midst of shooting his latest flick, Back in Action, with Cameron Diaz — who is returning to acting after nearly 10 years! It was reported by the outlet that she continued filming in Atlanta Tuesday with a stand-in actor for Foxx, and that the production, which has had its fair share of hiccups, is set to wrap this week.

We continue to send lots of love and strength to Jamie and all his loved ones!

