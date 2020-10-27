Jamie Foxx Reveals His Beloved Little Sister Has Died: 'My Heart Is Shattered Into A Million Pieces'

Sending all our love to Jamie Foxx and his family as they deal with very, very sad news.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed on Monday on Instagram that his little sister, DeOndra Dixon, had passed away. She was just 36 years old.

According to a source who spoke to People about the terrible news, the young woman apparently passed a week ago — on Monday, October 19. The Texas native was a high-profile difference-maker in her life, having been named as the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation back in 2011 after having competed with the Special Olympics for years in her home state.

She and Jamie were particularly close, as he noted in his heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, writing (below):

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…”

Trying so hard not to cry… He continued:

“tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…”

So, so sad…

Along with the heartfelt message about his beloved little sis, the 52-year-old actor shared a series of pictures of the two of them from the past, as you can see (below):

Ugh. What awful news.

And for this to happen to somebody clearly so loving, and positive, and fun to be around, no less.

Our thoughts are with Jamie and his family as they deal with this immeasurable loss.

Rest in Peace, DeOndra…

