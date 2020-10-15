How Jamie Foxx REALLY Feels About Katie Holmes Moving On With New BF Emilio Vitolo!

It’s been a little over a month since one steamy kiss revealed that Katie Holmes had found herself a new man after ending her apparent longtime on-and-off relationship with Jamie Foxx.

As you’re likely aware by now, the Dawson’s Creek alum broke things off with the Django Unchained actor in late August and by September, she was spotted cozying up with Emilio Vitolo Jr., celebrity chef and restauranteur. With such a quick turnaround for them both (Jamie is said to have a hot younger woman by his side these days!) one might wonder if there’s any lingering resentment or hurt feelings for either party — but it turns out that couldn’t be further from the truth!

According to one source who recently spoke to Us Weekly about the 52-year-old entertainer’s current perspective on Holmes, he is apparently “happy for her and wishes her the best.” Adding even more insight, they explained:

“Jamie has moved on and is unbothered by Katie and Emilio’s romance.”

Well, that’s good to hear because the 41-year-old actress seems blissfully content with her new boyfriend these days — even though Emilio harshly dumped his very recent fiancée Rachel Eammons just to be with her.

Either way, it’s safe to say Katie isn’t looking back on the past as a different insider previously told the mag that she initiated the split because Jamie was “disrespectful and their lives were different.” The couple was reported to have first started dating back in 2013, but it was pretty telling they chose not to openly acknowledge their well-known union. It’s all water under the bridge now though, as the Batman Begins star was said to have made her peace with the breakup shortly after it happened:

“Katie has no ill will toward Jamie, but she has completely moved on from him and just thinks of Jamie in a friend type of way now.”

When things began heating up with Vitolo, a different source noted a stark change in the momma of one’s attitude:

“[She] is happy she can be free and comfortable with her relationship with Emilio and doesn’t need for it to be private, like her past relationship with Jamie Foxx was.”

They added the chef’s friends “more than approve of Katie” and they think “she’s so great for him.”

“Emilio and Katie act like young teens in love when they are together. Emilio lights up when she enters his restaurant and they kiss and hug like they haven’t seen each other in forever, but really they see each other almost every day.”

The Kennedy star, who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has also since been introduced to Emilio’s dad:

“Katie was making him laugh and Emilio Sr. seemed very happy with Katie as well.”

Good for them!

It’s nice to know everyone is in a good place now (except for Emilio’s ex, ouch!) and here’s to hoping things continue trending upwards for the happy lovebirds!

