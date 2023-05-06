Jamie Foxx Is No Longer ‘In A Life-Threatening Situation’ Amid Mystery 'Medical Complication'

We have a positive update on Jamie Foxx’s health situation!

As we’ve been reporting, the 55-year-old actor was hospitalized last month due to an unknown medical emergency. There hasn’t been very information about what is going on released – other than the issue was “serious” enough that his loved ones were concerned and asked for prayers. His daughter Corinne Foxx released a statement on Instagram on April 12, saying:

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Since then, Kevin Hart has shared that Jamie’s been getting better. The Oscar winner also broke his silence earlier this week. Without getting into what happened, he wrote on Instagram Stories:

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed”

And now, we are finally getting more details about his current condition! A source in the Django Unchained star’s circle shared with People on Friday that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.” That’s amazing to hear!! The insider added that the “[doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital. When Jamie is discharged, the source said he needs to “keep his stress level down.”

That might be hard for the singer, as he reportedly is worried about his upcoming projects! The insider said the hospital is “the last place Jamie wants to be” right now despite his condition:

“He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.”

Whoa. Fortunately, he seems to have a great support system amid this medical situation. Another source close to Jamie and crew of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action told the outlet that “everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best,” adding:

“Everyone is thinking about him.”

A different film insider noted that while In Living Color alum is a “tough guy,” his family is “worried and praying for his recovery”:

“His family and friends are supporting him and are there for him. There has been no word on when he is leaving the hospital.”

Here’s hoping Jamie recovers and is released from the hospital soon! We continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

