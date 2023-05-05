Kevin Hart Has An Update On Jamie Foxx's Health Amid Mysterious Hospital Stay

Kevin Hart has some great news regarding Jamie Foxx‘s health.

While on Logan Paul‘s Impaulsive podcast Wednesday, the comedian opened up about what he knows regarding the 55-year-old actor’s hospital stay. While confirming he doesn’t have the details of the medical condition, he revealed what he does know — Jamie is “getting better”:

“They’re being tight … about where he is because Jamie’s always been a private person to a certain degree … I think the dope thing is he’s getting better in his situation.”

It’s so great to hear he’s doing better! It’s understandable why the Beat Shazam host would want to be private, as well. When you’re suffering with something serious and trying to get better, the last thing you want is unexpected visitors or annoyances.

Kevin continued:

“Everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt [by Jamie].”

All in all, the 43-year-old just wants to see his buddy get better:

“In this case, man, you just want the guy to get out of the situations and then get back home. I don’t know the details or the exact details of what’s going on, but to my knowledge there’s lot of progression and betterment.”

Wow, if Kevin doesn’t even know what’s going on they’re definitely keeping all of this under very tight wraps — he and Jamie have been friends for years!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

As you know, the Django Unchained star was admitted to the hospital due to an unknown “medical emergency” early last month. At the time, the only updates we were getting from those closest to him were prayer requests — so scary! With no updates regarding how he was doing and the only knowledge being his condition was “serious” had everyone so worried for him. Finally, though, Jamie broke his silence on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star wrote:

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed”

What a relief to hear from him directly!

He also took the time to share an update about Beat Shazam — Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will be taking over for the actor and his daughter Corinne while they deal with his recovery:

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Sounds like he’s still got a long way to go…

We continue to send love and light to Jamie and his family. We hope to see him back to his best very soon!

