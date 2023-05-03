Jamie Foxx Finally Breaks Silence 3 Weeks After Being Hospitalized For Mystery Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence after first being hospitalized for a scary “medical complication.”

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram Wednesday afternoon to address fans directly for the first time — after only having representatives speak for him for nearly three full weeks. In a post that just featured three lines of text, the 55-year-old succinctly wrote alongside praying hands, a red heart, and a fox emoji:

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed”

Sounds positive at least!

While there’s not a whole ton of new information there, the comments section was quickly filled with support from fans and fellow industry members. Kate Beckinsale wrote, “Love you sir massive hugs king xxxx,” while Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “I’m sending love to you every single day.” Mary J. Blige also shared her support, commenting, “Love you Jamie,” while Bill Bellamy added, “Praying for a speedy recovery and protection moving forward.”

It’s so great to see all the love and support for the Django Unchained actor! What a scary few weeks it’s been… and unfortunately it seems he’s not quite out of the woods just yet.

Foxx also took to his IG Story to repost an update for the show he and his 29-year-old daughter Corinne host, Beat Shazam, which revealed Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne will be taking over hosting duties in the upcoming Season 6:

“Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick’s willingness to jump in and help this summer.”

Through the summer season? This is really the first timeline of Foxx’s recovery we’ve been offered, so by the sound of it the Ray actor has a long road ahead of him.

We just reported Wednesday that he currently remains hospitalized, with a close loved one asking fans to “pray for Jamie.” Scary. Maybe that’s why he posted?

The Blame It On The Alcohol singer seems to have his eye on the prize of getting back into the swing of things, as he added in the Beat Shazam update:

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon”

See (below):

Foxx’s condition still has not been revealed, but it sounds extremely serious. We continue to send healing energy and support to him and all of his loved ones.

