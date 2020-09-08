A Steamy Kiss Confirms Katie Holmes’ New Relationship With Chef Emilio Vitolo — Everything You Need To Know!

Katie Holmes has a new man in her life!

Last week, the 41-year-old was spotted out and about in NYC with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., but we got confirmation on Sunday night that they were more than friends after the two were spotted kissing and cuddling while out to dinner.

The Logan Lucky star was seen sitting on Vitolo’s lap as they shared smooches while dining at Peasant restaurant in Manhattan. Both Katie and Emilio were dressed casually in white t-shirts, with the Dawson’s Creek alum also rocking a pair of denim jeans with her hair in a messy bun, while the restaurateur wore a beige newsboy hat. See the steamy pics HERE!

As we mentioned, the couple was first seen on Tuesday at Mediterranean eatery, Antique Garage, in the SoHo neighborhood, though it appeared at the time that they could have been strictly platonic. Now we know there’s something more here!

So who is Mr. Vitolo? He is the chef at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo, originally purchased by his father Emilio Vitolo Sr. in the 1990s. The unassuming Italian spot is a celeb favorite, drawing in diners including Barack and daughter Malia Obama, Justin Bieber, and Rihanna.

Last year, the foodie told InStyle in a feature with Whoopi Goldberg, a friend and frequent patron, about his work at the restaurant:

“It’s a seven-day-a-week commitment. If you’re going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there.”

While the 33-year-old may be known for his food, he’s also done a bit of acting himself, appearing in episodes of Royal Pains, Inside Amy Schumer, and other projects. It’s unclear how long the two have known each other or how they met, but we do know that Emilio runs with the likes of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who have both been featured more than once on his Instagram in recent years.

Speaking of the ‘gram, that also gave us some other hints about the new flames! He dropped a comment on one of Holmes’ posts back in July promoting her flick The Secret, so they’ve at least been friendly enough since then.

This is the first time Suri‘s mom has been romantically linked to anyone since her split from Jamie Foxx in August 2019.

