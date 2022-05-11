Jana Kramer Confesses She Is ‘Emotionally Exhausted’ After Ian Schinelli Breakup

Jana Kramer got real about how she has been handling everything since calling it quits with Ian Schinelli.

During an appearance on the It Sure Is A Beautiful Day podcast on Tuesday, the 38-year-old country singer opened up to host Catt Sadler about her recent split with her ex-boyfriend. As you may recall, Jana confirmed in an interview with Access last month that she was “going through it [a breakup] right now” after sparking speculation with her followers when she completely scrubbed him from her Instagram and also unfollowed. And while experiencing a breakup is never easy no matter how it ended, the momma of two is choosing to look on the bright side of things as much as possible. Jana explained:

“I think of it in a way where [if] my divorce didn’t kill me, then nothing is going to kill me. That was one of the hardest things I ever had to walk through that was excruciating and incredibly painful. I don’t wish it upon anyone, but having said that, it has also been the most beautiful rebirth and I’m so happy that I did go through that because now I can really be mindful of what I want.”

Still, that doesn’t mean she isn’t experiencing some pain since calling it quits with the 36-year-old! The One Tree Hill alum actually admitted that she has felt “emotionally exhausted” by it, adding:

“When I truly love myself, I will never settle for things ever again. I give a lot of grace for people, and I understand people make mistakes. But there’s certain boundaries that I’ve just done such a bad job of sticking to.”

As for whether or not she plans on returning to the dating scene anytime soon? Jana spilled that when she does get back out there, she has certain expectations for her next relationship:

“I disrespect myself in the process of staying in something that I know that’s not what I want out of someone. I don’t want to be with someone that just lied to me. Like, that’s not the kind of relationship I want because then all my past triggers come out and I become someone I’m not. That’s something that I have to realize too.”

Hmm. Possibly hinting at what went down with Ian, Jana?! Of course, she could only be referring to her ex-husband Mike Caussin who cheated on her multiple times throughout their marriage. But still, it seems like the Lifetime actress is trying to give everyone a clue about her most recent split!

Jana continued:

“I have settled so many times because I have so much love to give. I want to love someone, but I [have to] love myself to love the right person.”

So true. As always, the Whine Down podcast host dropped some words of wisdom for anyone else who is also going through a tough split!

