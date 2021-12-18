Jana Kramer Reveals What Actually Happened Between Her & Jay Cutler

Jana Kramer is setting the record straight about her love life – specifically her short-lived fling with Jay Cutler!

As you may recall, the country singer and former football player first sparked romance rumors back in September after being spotted in Nashville looking rather coupley during a night out at the Twelve Thirty Club rooftop bar. The pair reportedly connected over their divorces from Mike Caussin and Kristin Cavallari at the time and seemingly decided to give things a shot.

However, it didn’t come without drama. The Uncommon James founder was reportedly infuriated with Jana since they were supposed to have been friends for years, even going as far as blocking her on social media. Although some sources insisted the One Tree Hill alum “was never close friends with Kristin,” reports soon came out revealing that they were actually pals. So understandably, Kristin wasn’t exactly thrilled with the fact that a bestie was dating her ex-husband! It later came out that the 38-year-old athlete was reportedly only using Jana as a pawn to make the Very Cavallari star jealous, which may we say is beyond f**ked up, especially since she was going through a painful divorce then.

But by October, Jana and Jay were over. A source shared with Us Weekly about the breakup at the time:

“The real reason [they broke up] is because he didn’t succeed at making Kristin jealous. He took Jana to the most public places for their dates, knowing they would be photographed together and would get attention from being out in Nashville, but it never worked. Kristin wasn’t jealous to begin with.”

This was pretty messy for a short-lived romance, huh! Now, the momma of two is speaking out about what really went down (or didn’t) between her and the quarterback.

During an episode of her Whine Down podcast Thursday, Jana explained why she held back on talking about what was going on in her private life, saying:

“I get scared to want to talk about my dating life because I’ve been so fooled that I’m terrified to be fooled again. Obviously, the whole Jay stuff, that became public because we went out, and he was a very public person, so obviously that came out, but I never spoke on it because I didn’t know what it was.”

While the duo went out together, Jana confessed she hasn’t got into an “exclusive” relationship since her split from Caussin, explaining:

“Just because I went on a date with someone doesn’t mean we’re exclusive, and he’s my boyfriend. He was never my boyfriend.”

So turns out there wasn’t anything really going on between them in the first place! Honestly, that is probably for the best. She seems better off without Cutler if the jealousy reports were legit.

