Jana Kramer Confirms Split From Ian Schinelli!

It’s officially over!

After sparking split speculation, Jana Kramer confirmed in an interview with Access on Friday that she and Ian Schinelli decided to go their separate ways. She said:

“I mean, I’m kind of going through it [a breakup] right now. Yeah, you know, I think what I would say [for breakup advice] though is, your story isn’t over. You’ve never going to be alone. It is not as bad as it seems in the moment.”

Related: Tom Schwartz Denies ‘Making Out’ With Raquel Leviss At Coachella Amid Katie Maloney Divorce

Great advice, but it certainly sucks that the One Tree Hill alum is going through another heartbreak.

Fans first started wondering whether or not she and the 36-year-old personal trainer were still an item after noticing they deleted all their photos together and were not following each other on Instagram anymore. Jana only fueled rumors by sharing a cryptic post about being “happy alone” on Friday that read:

“If you’re happy alone, you’ll be happier together. There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn’t love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency. There is no personal security in attaching yourself to a secure person. Until you have a healthy relationship with yourself, you won’t make healthy decisions about someone else.”

She then added in another follow-up post:

“If you don’t choose yourself, you’ll never feel chosen by anyone else either.”

Guess her followers’ assumptions were right! Reactions to the breakup, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised that Jana and Ian are over already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]