Jana Kramer Says There’s Still 'Hate And Hurt' Between Her & Mike Caussin Following Their Divorce

Jana Kramer is still reeling from her split with Mike Caussin.

It’s certainly been a difficult couple of months for the country crooner, who recently has been involved in a highly-publicized divorce with her estranged husband. And on Wednesday, Kramer stopped by the Unzipped podcast to discuss where the former couple stands two months after her filing.

Lets just say she does not sound too happy about the current situation, telling hosts Shenae Grimes and AnnaLynne McCord:

“It hasn’t been easy. I can’t just show the perfect stuff. Today I even had a hard day. This is the first night that my kids aren’t going to sleep at the house, and you know, it’s just a reality I didn’t want. It’s not the reality that I fought for. It’s not fair. Like, I get really angry about it.”

As you may know, the former NFL player has custody of their two children, Jace and Jolie, for 125 days throughout the year, along with splitting holidays. Even though she struggles with this new reality, Kramer knows the current arrangement is probably what’s best for everyone in the long run, saying:

“Once you kind of start to go through it and be, like, ‘OK, this actually is a good thing for me,’ even though it hurts and it’s painful. It’s good for me. It’s good for the kids, [it gets easier]. It’s still super hard. It’s still, like, I’m gonna have to deal with him for the rest of my life.”

Still, the 37-year-old singer confessed how much she wishes she could completely remove Caussin from her life:

“I wish we could just be, like, ‘All right, peace out.’ Like, ‘Great knowing you. You do you.’ [But] we have kids that essentially bind us together, and there’s still so much, like, hate and hurt between us. I’m trying my best to, like, lead with love, and when he doesn’t do it and I’m, like, ‘Well, wait a minute, like, you don’t get to be mean to me. I didn’t want this.’ So it’s very hard for me not to go to that same place, but I know that he deals with his sadness in his way of more anger.”

Not going to lie, but it sounds like dear ‘ol Mike needs to check himself! We mean, this is the same man who repeatedly cheated on Kramer even after she gave him a second chance. If anyone should be flipping out, it probably should be the Love at First Bark actress. But we digress…

Despite the pain, the musician noted she still has to be a momma at the end of the day:

“I did get angry with him because I was just, like, you basically blew our house up. You blew me up, and then you leave, and you expect me to, like, [be a] mom. I [have] pieces everywhere, like, literally blown-up house. That’s why, you know, the girls came over and were, like, literally making food for my kids because I was just lost.”

We don’t blame you for being angry, girl. Since then, the Michigan native has heavily relied on therapy to work through the years of trauma from her marriage, sharing:

“Therapy helps a ton. Like, I had therapy today, and you know, I sat in there, and I’m, like, ‘Did I make the wrong [decision]? So then you start to, like, process it all, you’re like, ‘OK, no, no, no, no … I’m on the right track.’ It’s just not what I thought it would look like.”

It’s definitely not an easy situation, but we commend her on the work she’s been putting into her mental health. Here’s hoping things will become easier between the two over time. You can ch-ch-check out the entire podcast episode (below):



[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram & DJDM/WENN]