Jana Kramer SLAMS Harsh Divorce Settlement With Mike Caussin In Cryptic Message!

Jana Kramer has some thoughts about her divorce settlement, in which she will have to pay more than half a million dollars to Mike Caussin.

On Friday, the 37-year-old country star hopped on Twitter to seemingly shade her estranged husband and the agreement, writing:

“It doesn’t make sense to me either. But I would rather be at peace. In the end, I’ll make it back because karma always comes around.”

*Cue Justin Timberlake’s What Goes Around… Comes Around*

A couple of days before that tweet, she also shared another pointed message on social media, saying:

“Choosing love today over anger.”

It’s safe to say she isn’t too happy about the arrangement, which is understandable since Jana will have to shell out a total of $592,400 to a cheater. The money, though, relinquishes any claims the former football player may have had in their marital estate. So bright side??

Mike will also acquire the master bedroom and bar lounge furniture, along with his truck, desk, and dumbbells. You know, we wouldn’t want the bed either if the affair allegations are true AND as bad as Kramer suggested. But that’s still not everything…

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the One Tree Hill alum has been labeled as the “primary residential parent” of Jolie and Jace. That being said, she will also have to pay Caussin “$3,200 per month as regular child support, due and payable absolutely on the first day of each month, beginning the first full month following entry of the final decree.” Furthermore, the ex NFL star will take their children for 125 days throughout the year, splitting the holidays based on odd and even years between the parents.

Inneresting…

The momma’s messages come weeks after announcing the pair’s decision to end their 6-year marriage — which included a short separation while Mike received treatment for sex addiction. Jana wrote at the time:

“As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery” as the reason when she filed for divorce. Then, she opened up about how serious the infidelity had been when Extra’s Billy Bush asked if she found “DMs” and “that cell phone stuff.” The podcast host replied:

“That and some more. Let’s just say it was bad enough I had no choice.”

And yet, she has to drop all of the cash. Okay, Perezcious readers, are you shocked Jana left such a cryptic message about her divorce agreement? Let us know in the comments (below).

